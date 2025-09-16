Dr Anwar Gargash tells Israel ‘law of jungle will not govern international conduct’

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, has reiterated the country's support for Qatar in confronting “treacherous Israeli aggression”.

He said the emergency Gulf and Arab-Islamic summits in Doha this week affirmed that Qatar “does not stand alone”, adding that it “confirms that the law of the jungle will not govern international conduct”.

“The UAE's stance with the sisterly state of Qatar is principled and stems from the shared destiny that unites the Arab Gulf states across decades and crises,” he wrote on X. “The Gulf and Arab-Islamic summits in Doha affirmed that Qatar does not stand alone, and that the treacherous Israeli aggression spurs our solidarity, and confirms that the law of the jungle will not govern international conduct.”

His comments come after Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, led the UAE delegation in Doha on Monday.

The Emirati delegation emphasised the importance of upholding international law and respecting state sovereignty “as the means to deter Israel and achieve peace”. It also stressed that Qatar is not alone and that the united voice of Arab and Islamic countries must lead to change, state news agency Wam reported.

Israeli strike sparks fury

The Israeli military launched a strike on Doha last week in an attempt to assassinate Hamas leaders, leading to international condemnation. The militant group said its senior officials survived the attack, but five of its members were killed. A Qatari security force member also died.

Senior Hamas negotiator Khalil Al Hayya's son, Haman, was killed, alongside his office director, Jihad Labad, and bodyguards Ahmad Mamlouk, Abdallah Abdelwahd and Mumen Hassoun.

Mr Netanyahu has defied global condemnation of the attack and last week warned Qatar to either expel Hamas officials from the country or “bring them to justice”. “If you don't, we will,” he added.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry condemned what it called Mr Netanyahu's “explicit threats of future violations of state sovereignty”. Doha has helped to mediate Gaza ceasefire talks, alongside Egypt and the US.

On Friday, the UAE summoned Israel's deputy ambassador, David Ahad Horsandy, to strongly condemn the country's attack on Qatar and remarks by Mr Netanyahu.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, criticised the hostile statements by Mr Netanyahu and said the attack on Doha was a flagrant breach of Qatari sovereignty, as well as a serious assault on international law and the UN Charter.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, led the UAE delegation in Doha. UAE Presidential Court

Show of support

President Sheikh Mohamed last week met Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, in Doha. They discussed the strong ties between their countries and the Israeli aggression.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Qatar and its steadfast support for all measures taken to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the safety of its people, Wam reported.

He stressed that the attack was a breach of Qatar’s sovereignty and warned that such actions threaten regional security. Sheikh Mohamed also praised Sheikh Tamim's efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

