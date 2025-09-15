Israel's 'terrorist government' does not want peace in Gaza, Sheikh Tamim tells emergency Doha summit

Israel's "terrorist government" does not plan to secure the release of hostages and achieve peace in Gaza, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim said at a summit that has brought together leaders from at least 50 Arab and Muslim countries. The event has been held in Doha after Israel's deadly attack on the city last week.
Sheikh Tamim said it was clear that Israel, which was meant to be part of Gaza ceasefire talks, was aware of the meeting of Hamas leaders in Doha. He questioned why Israel attacked the people they were in negotiations with. Israel has threatened to carry out more attacks.
"Have you ever heard of such aggression – a state that is party to negotiations yet attacks the venue where negotiations are taking place?" Sheikh Tamim asked, during an address at the emergency Arab-Islamic summit. "If Israel wishes to assassinate leaders, why engage in negotiations? If you wish to insist on liberation of hostages, why assassinate all negotiators? How can we host in our country negotiating delegations from Israel when they send drones and planes for an air raid in our country?"
He described Israel's participation in negotiations as part of a "scheme". The real aim, he said, is to cause Gaza to become unlivable and to continue to kill and displace Palestinians in the besieged enclave.
"Those who work consistently to assassinate the party that's negotiating will certainly do everything to ensure the failure of negotiations," he said. "When they claim that they seek to liberate the hostages, that is a mere lie."
Israel deals with critics by describing them as "terrorists or anti-Semites," he said. "Whereas the government of terrorists and extremists in Israel is pursuing a policy of aggression everywhere."
Sheikh Tamim called for the emergency summit to establish clear steps to deal with the Israeli government.
In his speech, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the Israeli attack on Qatar's sovereignty breached every humanitarian principle. "Israel's crimes will not be forgotten ... and an attack on a country that is mediating a ceasefire will not be forgotten," Mr Aboul Gheit said in Doha.
Since the Gaza war began in October 2023, Israel has killed more than 64,900 people in the enclave, although the real death toll is expected to be higher. Nearly the entire population of 2.2 million have been forced to flee fighting at least once and Israel has expanded its incursion into Gaza city, pushing one million people to further displacement.
By blocking aid into Gaza, Israel has been accused of starving the enclave, where a famine has been declared by the UN-supported Integrated Food Security Phase Classification. At least 425 people, including 145 children, have died from hunger-related causes.
An outpouring of condemnation since the Doha strike has pushed Israel further into international isolation, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wanted by the International Criminal Court to face accusations of war crimes.
A resolution adopted at the summit in Doha showed unwavering support for Qatar's sovereignty and its role as mediator between Israel and Hamas. It also said Israel's actions in the region and the killing of civilians in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Iran, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon undermine efforts aimed at co-existence.
The talks began on Sunday, with foreign ministers meeting behind closed doors. A debate at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva will be held on Tuesday at the request of the Arab and Islamic states.
The US is looking to strike a balance between its relations with Qatar, a US ally and regional security partner, and its support for Israel. America's Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who received Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman in Washington on Friday, travelled to Jerusalem two days later. Mr Rubio is expected to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday.
In a press conference with Mr Netanyahu, he highlighted the important role Qatar has played as a mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks. His visit to Israel came a week before many western nations are to recognise Palestinian statehood at the UN General Assembly in New York. Mr Rubio called the move "symbolic", but said it was also an "impediment" to peace.
