Israel's 'terrorist government' does not want peace in Gaza, Sheikh Tamim tells emergency Doha summit

Israel's "terrorist government" does not plan to secure the release of hostages and achieve peace in Gaza, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim said at a summit that has brought together leaders from at least 50 Arab and Muslim countries. The event has been held in Doha after Israel's deadly attack on the city last week.

Sheikh Tamim said it was clear that Israel, which was meant to be part of Gaza ceasefire talks, was aware of the meeting of Hamas leaders in Doha. He questioned why Israel attacked the people they were in negotiations with. Israel has threatened to carry out more attacks.

"Have you ever heard of such aggression – a state that is party to negotiations yet attacks the venue where negotiations are taking place?" Sheikh Tamim asked, during an address at the emergency Arab-Islamic summit. "If Israel wishes to assassinate leaders, why engage in negotiations? If you wish to insist on liberation of hostages, why assassinate all negotiators? How can we host in our country negotiating delegations from Israel when they send drones and planes for an air raid in our country?"

He described Israel's participation in negotiations as part of a "scheme". The real aim, he said, is to cause Gaza to become unlivable and to continue to kill and displace Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

"Those who work consistently to assassinate the party that's negotiating will certainly do everything to ensure the failure of negotiations," he said. "When they claim that they seek to liberate the hostages, that is a mere lie."

Leaders from Arab and Muslim countries have gathered for the emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha. EPA

Israel deals with critics by describing them as "terrorists or anti-Semites," he said. "Whereas the government of terrorists and extremists in Israel is pursuing a policy of aggression everywhere."

Sheikh Tamim called for the emergency summit to establish clear steps to deal with the Israeli government.

In his speech, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the Israeli attack on Qatar's sovereignty breached every humanitarian principle. "Israel's crimes will not be forgotten ... and an attack on a country that is mediating a ceasefire will not be forgotten," Mr Aboul Gheit said in Doha.

Since the Gaza war began in October 2023, Israel has killed more than 64,900 people in the enclave, although the real death toll is expected to be higher. Nearly the entire population of 2.2 million have been forced to flee fighting at least once and Israel has expanded its incursion into Gaza city, pushing one million people to further displacement.

By blocking aid into Gaza, Israel has been accused of starving the enclave, where a famine has been declared by the UN-supported Integrated Food Security Phase Classification. At least 425 people, including 145 children, have died from hunger-related causes.

An outpouring of condemnation since the Doha strike has pushed Israel further into international isolation, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wanted by the International Criminal Court to face accusations of war crimes.

A resolution adopted at the summit in Doha showed unwavering support for Qatar's sovereignty and its role as mediator between Israel and Hamas. It also said Israel's actions in the region and the killing of civilians in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Iran, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon undermine efforts aimed at co-existence.

The talks began on Sunday, with foreign ministers meeting behind closed doors. A debate at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva will be held on Tuesday at the request of the Arab and Islamic states.

The US is looking to strike a balance between its relations with Qatar, a US ally and regional security partner, and its support for Israel. America's Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who received Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman in Washington on Friday, travelled to Jerusalem two days later. Mr Rubio is expected to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday.

In a press conference with Mr Netanyahu, he highlighted the important role Qatar has played as a mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks. His visit to Israel came a week before many western nations are to recognise Palestinian statehood at the UN General Assembly in New York. Mr Rubio called the move "symbolic", but said it was also an "impediment" to peace.

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELeap%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ziad%20Toqan%20and%20Jamil%20Khammu%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Why%20all%20the%20lefties%3F %3Cp%3ESix%20of%20the%20eight%20fast%20bowlers%20used%20in%20the%20ILT20%20match%20between%20Desert%20Vipers%20and%20MI%20Emirates%20were%20left-handed.%20So%2075%20per%20cent%20of%20those%20involved.%0D%3Cbr%3EAnd%20that%20despite%20the%20fact%2010-12%20per%20cent%20of%20the%20world%E2%80%99s%20population%20is%20said%20to%20be%20left-handed.%0D%3Cbr%3EIt%20is%20an%20extension%20of%20a%20trend%20which%20has%20seen%20left-arm%20pacers%20become%20highly%20valued%20%E2%80%93%20and%20over-represented%2C%20relative%20to%20other%20formats%20%E2%80%93%20in%20T20%20cricket.%0D%3Cbr%3EIt%20is%20all%20to%20do%20with%20the%20fact%20most%20batters%20are%20naturally%20attuned%20to%20the%20angles%20created%20by%20right-arm%20bowlers%2C%20given%20that%20is%20generally%20what%20they%20grow%20up%20facing%20more%20of.%0D%3Cbr%3EIn%20their%20book%2C%20%3Cem%3EHitting%20Against%20the%20Spin%3C%2Fem%3E%2C%20cricket%20data%20analysts%20Nathan%20Leamon%20and%20Ben%20Jones%20suggest%20the%20advantage%20for%20a%20left-arm%20pace%20bowler%20in%20T20%20is%20amplified%20because%20of%20the%20obligation%20on%20the%20batter%20to%20attack.%0D%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CThe%20more%20attacking%20the%20batsman%2C%20the%20more%20reliant%20they%20are%20on%20anticipation%2C%E2%80%9D%20they%20write.%0D%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CThis%20effectively%20increases%20the%20time%20pressure%20on%20the%20batsman%2C%20so%20increases%20the%20reliance%20on%20anticipation%2C%20and%20therefore%20increases%20the%20left-arm%20bowler%E2%80%99s%20advantage.%E2%80%9D%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHayvn%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChristopher%20Flinos%2C%20Ahmed%20Ismail%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efinancial%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eundisclosed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESize%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2044%20employees%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eseries%20B%20in%20the%20second%20half%20of%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHilbert%20Capital%2C%20Red%20Acre%20Ventures%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

Key findings of Jenkins report Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"

Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.

Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."

The%20specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E261hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400Nm%20at%201%2C750-4%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.5L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C999%20(VX%20Luxury)%3B%20from%20Dh149%2C999%20(VX%20Black%20Gold)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The%20Little%20Mermaid%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rob%20Marshall%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHalle%20Bailey%2C%20Jonah%20Hauer-King%2C%20Melissa%20McCarthy%2C%20Javier%20Bardem%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Explainer: Tanween Design Programme Non-profit arts studio Tashkeel launched this annual initiative with the intention of supporting budding designers in the UAE. This year, three talents were chosen from hundreds of applicants to be a part of the sixth creative development programme. These are architect Abdulla Al Mulla, interior designer Lana El Samman and graphic designer Yara Habib. The trio have been guided by experts from the industry over the course of nine months, as they developed their own products that merge their unique styles with traditional elements of Emirati design. This includes laboratory sessions, experimental and collaborative practice, investigation of new business models and evaluation. It is led by British contemporary design project specialist Helen Voce and mentor Kevin Badni, and offers participants access to experts from across the world, including the likes of UK designer Gareth Neal and multidisciplinary designer and entrepreneur, Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi. The final pieces are being revealed in a worldwide limited-edition release on the first day of Downtown Designs at Dubai Design Week 2019. Tashkeel will be at stand E31 at the exhibition. Lisa Ball-Lechgar, deputy director of Tashkeel, said: “The diversity and calibre of the applicants this year … is reflective of the dynamic change that the UAE art and design industry is witnessing, with young creators resolute in making their bold design ideas a reality.”

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The Africa Institute 101 Housed on the same site as the original Africa Hall, which first hosted an Arab-African Symposium in 1976, the newly renovated building will be home to a think tank and postgraduate studies hub (it will offer master’s and PhD programmes). The centre will focus on both the historical and contemporary links between Africa and the Gulf, and will serve as a meeting place for conferences, symposia, lectures, film screenings, plays, musical performances and more. In fact, today it is hosting a symposium – 5-plus-1: Rethinking Abstraction that will look at the six decades of Frank Bowling’s career, as well as those of his contemporaries that invested social, cultural and personal meaning into abstraction.

Three tips from La Perle's performers 1 The kind of water athletes drink is important. Gwilym Hooson, a 28-year-old British performer who is currently recovering from knee surgery, found that out when the company was still in Studio City, training for 12 hours a day. “The physio team was like: ‘Why is everyone getting cramps?’ And then they realised we had to add salt and sugar to the water,” he says. 2 A little chocolate is a good thing. “It’s emergency energy,” says Craig Paul Smith, La Perle’s head coach and former Cirque du Soleil performer, gesturing to an almost-empty open box of mini chocolate bars on his desk backstage. 3 Take chances, says Young, who has worked all over the world, including most recently at Dragone’s show in China. “Every time we go out of our comfort zone, we learn a lot about ourselves,” she says.

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

Emergency Director: Kangana Ranaut Stars: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry Rating: 2/5

THE SPECS Engine: Four-cylinder 2.5-litre Transmission: Seven-speed auto Power: 165hp Torque: 241Nm Price: Dh99,900 to Dh134,000 On sale: now

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

MO %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreators%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Amer%2C%20Ramy%20Youssef%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Amer%2C%20Teresa%20Ruiz%2C%20Omar%20Elba%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Pathaan %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Siddharth%20Anand%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shah%20Rukh%20Khan%2C%20Deepika%20Padukone%2C%20John%20Abraham%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

The Settlers Director: Louis Theroux Starring: Daniella Weiss, Ari Abramowitz Rating: 5/5