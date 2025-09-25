Syria and Ukraine restore diplomatic ties after Ahmad Al Shara meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy at UN

Syria has formally restored diplomatic relations with Ukraine after their leaders met at the UN General Assembly.

Ukraine broke ties with Syria in June 2022 after Syria, under former president Bashar Al Assad, recognised the independence of large parts of Ukraine invaded by Russia.

But Kyiv has worked to engage with Syrian authorities since the December 2024 toppling of Mr Al Assad, who was a Russian ally and allowed Moscow to build up a military presence in Syria.

“We are pleased with this important step and are ready to support the Syrian people on their path to stability,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram after announcing the resumption of ties.

Syria's Foreign Ministry and state media also reported that President Ahmad Al Shara had met Mr Zelenskyy.

Mr Zelenskyy sent his Foreign Minister to Damascus in December to hold talks with the new Syrian leadership, urging them to end Russia's presence there and promising food aid shipments.

The Syrian leadership said it was hoping for close relations with Kyiv.

Russia, which has given asylum to Mr Al Assad, has made efforts to build relations with the new Syrian government. This month it sent a large delegation led by a top energy official on a visit.

On Wednesday, Mr Zelenskyy told the UN General Assembly in his speech that Syria deserved stronger international support, as Damascus appeals for the lifting of remaining sanctions on the country, which were imposed in the Assad era.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE