Five years and a changed world later, Trump returns to UNGA

The last time US President Donald Trump addressed the UN General Assembly, he did so by video message as much of the world was in lockdown amid the Covid pandemic. He attacked Beijing for unleashing the "China virus" and demanded it be held accountable.
Five years later, Mr Trump will again take centre stage in New York – in person this time – for this year's General Assembly, and his tone is unlikely to be any less antagonistic.
His press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said his "major speech" would promote the "renewal of American strength around the world".
"The President will also touch upon how globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order, and he will articulate his straightforward and constructive vision for the world," Ms Leavitt told reporters.
Much has changed since Mr Trump's 2020 address, during which he also lamented the international community's "failed solutions" and heralded the signing of the Abraham Accords a week earlier.
He was ultimately voted out of office, refused to concede defeat and spent the next four years under criminal investigation. He then pulled off a stunning comeback as Joe Biden sometimes floundered on the world stage, amid the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Israel's war in Gaza after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks.
Mr Trump is set to use his speech to draw attention to several conflicts he says he has resolved since starting his second term in January. He wants to win the Nobel Peace Prize in December and the White House claims he has ended "seven global wars and conflicts".
"Trump has sought to portray himself as a peacemaker and is likely to tout his administration’s diplomatic efforts in Syria, Sudan, the DRC, Armenia-Azerbaijan and India-Pakistan," said Michael Wahid Hanna, Crisis Group's US program director.
"While the actual track record on conflict resolution remains thin, this ongoing diplomacy suggests that there may still be discrete opportunities for the international community to work with Trump and his administration on peacebuilding challenges.”
Some of the parties involved have dismissed Trump's claims he ended so many conflicts. India, for example, has denied Mr Trump helped to mediate a ceasefire with Pakistan in April after clashes in Kashmir.
He also has been unable to broker peace in Gaza or Ukraine, a conflict he once claimed he could resolve within 24 hours of taking office.
Mr Trump's return to UNGA comes as the UN faces sprawling challenges including budget shortfalls from unpaid member dues, as well as attacks from his administration against various agencies including UNRWA, the Palestinian refugee assistance organisation.
In February 2025, Mr Trump signed an executive order directing the US to stop funding for several other UN agencies, including the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights. The Trump administration has also slashed foreign assistance, disbanded USAID and attacked UN experts and international lawyers for their work investigating Israeli rights abuses in Gaza.
After his address, Mr Trump and his team will meet Secretary General Antonio Guterres, marking the first instance that the UN chief has spoken directly to either Mr Trump or Secretary of State Marco Rubio since Mr Trump’s return to office.
He will also meet representatives from several Middle East countries on the sidelines of UNGA to discuss the Gaza war.
He will hold a multilateral meeting with the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt and Jordan.
On Thursday, Mr Trump will host Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a bilateral meeting.
Mr Erdogan is speaking directly after Mr Trump on Tuesday morning. Other speeches in the session include King Abdullah of Jordan and Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar.
The session begins at 9am local time (5pm UAE). In the afternoon session beginning at 3pm (11pm in the UAE) the speakers include President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon, President Emmanual Macron of France and Iraq’s President Abdul Latif Rashid.
