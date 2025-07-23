Syria bloodshed gives US legislators pause over sanctions relief

Recent violence in Syria is fuelling a debate in the US Congress about whether Washington should end all sanctions against Damascus, a move pushed by President Donald Trump, or take a more incremental approach.

Mr Trump has embraced President Ahmad Al Shara since his rebel group Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, until recently designated a foreign terrorist organisation, ousted former president Bashar Al Assad in December.

Mr Trump last month ordered the lifting of sanctions against Syria. Many of these can be repealed through his executive powers, but eliminating them all would need Congress to repeal the 2019 Caesar Act.

Syria has been gripped by violent clashes in Sweida in the south of the country, where forces loyal to Mr Shara’s government have been accused of siding with the Bedouin to kill members of the Druze community.

After a ceasefire that followed strikes by Israel, the Druze were accused of rekindling the fighting with new attacks.

Among those killed was Hosam Saraya, an American of Syrian Druze descent, whose killing at the hands of gunmen was shown on social media.

Given the instability, some lawmakers are pushing for a conditions-based lifting of sanctions.

Republican Representative Mike Lawler last week introduced a bill that would amend the Caesar Act to allow it to be waived only if the Syrian government is not targeting civilians, among other provisions.

“The Al Shara Administration certainly has a lot of work to do to reintegrate Syria with the US and our allies,” said Mr Lawler, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa, as well as the Financial Services Committee. “While this job should be difficult given the circumstances, it shouldn’t be impossible.”

Congressman Mike Lawler. Reuters

But fellow Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, who also sits on the Middle East panel, wants a clean, unconditional repeal of the Caesar Act, saying that is in line with President Trump's agenda for Syria.

“I hope that the Financial Services Committee reconsiders this measure and takes more time to study and work on Syria sanctions. A clean repeal of the Caesar Act promotes stability,” he wrote on X.

Representative Maxine Waters, the ranking Democrat on the Financial Services Committee, agrees with Mr Wilson's approach. She has introduced an amendment that would fully repeal the Caesar Act.

The Syrian Emergency Task Force, which works to help build democracy in Syria and played a significant role in nudging the Trump administration to scrap sanctions, urged legislators to vote against Mr Lawler's bill.

“This bill undermines President Trump’s new Syria policy and extends damaging sanctions until 2028 – sanctions meant for Assad, not the Syrian people,” the SETF said in a statement.

