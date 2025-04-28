'Lost overboard': US Navy drops $70 million fighter jet into Red Sea

A fighter jet with the Harry S Truman Carrier Strike Group has been lost in the Red Sea, the US Navy reported on Monday.

The F/A-18E Super Hornet was being towed in the hangar bay when the crew lost control and the jet toppled into the ocean.

"All personnel are accounted for, with one Sailor sustaining a minor injury," the navy said, adding that an investigation was under way. The F/A-18E Super Hornet costs about $73 million, according to aviation news outlet AeroTime.

The Harry S Truman Carrier Strike Group consists of the flagship, nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing 1, three guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron 28 and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Gettysburg.

It is currently deployed in the Red Sea after entering US Central Command's area of responsibility in December last year. Centcom's focus is the Middle East, Central Asia and parts of South Asia.

The group has assisted in protecting shipping lanes in the Red Sea from attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have engaged in a campaign of strikes on vessels transiting the pivotal trade waterway. It has also supported several strikes against sites linked to the Iran-backed group in Yemen.

In addition, the carrier strike group in early February conducted air strikes against the Somalia branch of ISIS in support of US Africa Command and in co-ordination with the Somali government, the navy reported.

In February the aircraft carrier Harry S Truman was involved in a collision with a merchant vessel near the Suez Canal. While no injuries or flooding were reported, there was some damage to the carrier. The captain of the US naval vessel was fired.

Another Super Hornet fell off the deck of the Harry S Truman in July 2022 during an at-sea resupply amid unexpected heavy weather.

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

Moon Music Artist: Coldplay Label: Parlophone/Atlantic Number of tracks: 10 Rating: 3/5

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

'Cheb%20Khaled' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EArtist%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKhaled%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELabel%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBelieve%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Copa del Rey Semi-final, first leg Barcelona 1 (Malcom 57')

Real Madrid (Vazquez 6') Second leg, February 27

Emergency Director: Kangana Ranaut Stars: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry Rating: 2/5

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund