The Manhattan district attorney said the woman 'senselessly assaulted a Muslim Uber driver while he was just doing his job'. Photo: ABC7 New York
News

US

Woman who pepper-sprayed Muslim Uber driver pleads guilty to aggravated harassment

Jennifer Guilbeault will also have to complete community service

Cody Combs
Washington

April 22, 2025