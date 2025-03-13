Trump to host Nato Secretary General amid US push for ceasefire in Ukraine

President Donald Trump will meet Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House on Thursday at a critical moment in US relations with the transatlantic military alliance, and amid a push to strike a deal that would end the war in Ukraine.

Mr Trump has frequently questioned US commitment to the 32-member alliance, saying member states do not pay their fair share of defence contributions. Mr Rutte, a former Dutch prime minister, has consistently echoed Mr Trump's message that Europe needs to invest more in its own security.

The meeting comes as White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff was in Moscow, with a visit aimed at pushing through a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. Mr Witkoff, who has also headed negotiations on Gaza ceasefire talks, was reportedly expected to meet Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine agreed to the deal on Wednesday, after a meeting in Saudi Arabia between delegations from Kyiv and Washington. Following the announcement, the US said that it would resume weapons shipments to and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Mr Trump, who took office less than two months ago, wants to swiftly end the war on Ukraine and cut US military aid to Kyiv, three years after Russia's full-scale invasion.

He has upended decades of US foreign policy and advanced instead his signature “America first” agenda, antagonising allies and seeking rapprochement with Russia, a historical foe.

The US President's approach has unsettled much of Europe. Last month, France's President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer made visits to the White House, urging the US President not to withdraw his support for Ukraine.

But a recent Oval Office meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy ended in a shouting match and Mr Trump accusing the Ukrainian President of not being grateful for US military support.

Also concerning to European countries and other Nato members is Mr Trump's commitment to the alliance. He threatened to withdraw from Nato during his first term and has questioned the merits of Article 5 of the alliance's charter, which commits signatories to come to the defence of any member that is attacked. He has pointed to the failure of many members to spend the recommended 2 per cent of GDP on defence.

