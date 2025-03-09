Marco Rubio to meet Ukrainian counterparts in Saudi Arabia this week

US Secretary of State <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/16/hamas-must-be-eliminated-marco-rubio-says-on-jerusalem-visit/" target="_blank">Marco Rubio</a> will visit <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a> from March 10-12 for talks with senior Ukrainian government officials, a statement from the State Department said. Mr Rubio will also have a meeting with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/18/saudi-crown-prince-and-rubio-discuss-regional-developments/" target="_blank">Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman</a>, the statement from department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, released on Sunday, said. He will then travel to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/canada" target="_blank">Canada</a> for the March 12-14 G7 foreign ministers' meeting, it added. Mr Rubio spoke to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Friday and said President Donald Trump wanted to an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/07/trump-strongly-considering-sanctions-against-russia-after-major-air-attack-on-ukraine/" target="_blank">end to the Russia-Ukraine war</a> as soon as possible. Mr Trump has paused military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine after a White House <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/28/trump-zelenskyy-oval-office/" target="_blank">clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> on February 28. Mr Zelenskyy has said that he will also visit Saudi Arabia for a Monday meeting with Prince Mohammed and that Ukrainian diplomatic and military representatives would meet the US team on Tuesday.