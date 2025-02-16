US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands during a joint press conference in Jerusalem on Sunday. EPA
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands during a joint press conference in Jerusalem on Sunday. EPA

News

MENA

Hamas must be eliminated, Marco Rubio says on Jerusalem visit

Netanyahu hails US and Israel's 'common strategy' in Gaza after meeting US Secretary of State

The National

February 16, 2025