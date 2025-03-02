Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on Friday. AFP
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on Friday. AFP

News

US

US national security adviser and top Republican suggest Zelenskyy should resign

Fallout swirls after White House altercation between Ukrainian President, Trump and JD Vance

Thomas Watkins
Thomas Watkins
Washington

March 02, 2025