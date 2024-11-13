Trump meets Biden during triumphant visit to the White House

President-elect <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> met President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a> on Wednesday in the Oval Office in Washington to discuss his impending return to the White House. Seated by a fireplace, Mr Biden congratulated Mr Trump on winning the presidential election, and the two leaders said they looked forward to a smooth transfer of power. "Well, Mr president-elect, Donald, congratulations and I look forward to having a smooth transition. Welcome," Mr Biden said. "Politics is tough," Mr Trump replied. "And in many cases it is not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, I appreciate it very much. The transition is so smooth, and it will be as smooth as it can get." Mr Biden's chief of staff Jeff Zients and his incoming counterpart Susie Wiles attended the meeting, the White House said. Mr Trump's triumphant visit comes after winning the presidential election last week against Vice President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/07/how-harris-lost-election-trump/" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a> and amid a flurry of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/13/trump-cabinet-picks-list/" target="_blank">announcements of cabinet and staff nominations</a> for his new administration. It comes at Mr Biden's invitation, in the decades-old tradition of departing presidents hosting incoming ones. It is largely symbolic, but also a show of respect and bipartisanship. “President Biden is doing this because he believes in the norms, he believes in our institution, he believes in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/07/joe-biden-election-donald-trump-kamala-harris/" target="_blank">peaceful transfer of power</a>,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told journalists on Tuesday. “The American people deserve this, they deserve a peaceful transfer of power, they deserve a smooth transition, and that's what you're going to see.” She declined to give details of which foreign or domestic issues the two leaders would discuss. Four years ago, Mr Trump did not extend the display of courtesy to Mr Biden following his electoral victory, and instead insisted that the election was rigged. He also did not attend Mr Biden's inauguration ceremony. Plans for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/08/how-the-white-house-and-president-elect-trump-will-manage-the-transition/" target="_blank">impending transfer of power</a> are well under way. Outside the White House gates, a wooden platform is being constructed where guests will be seated to watch the events on Inauguration Day on January 20. Mr Biden dropped out of the presidential race in July after a dismal performance in a debate with Mr Trump that raised concerns over his ability to handle another term.