US President Joe Biden shakes hands with president-elect Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. AFP
US President Joe Biden shakes hands with president-elect Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. AFP

News

US

Trump meets Biden during triumphant visit to the White House

The two leaders are meeting ahead of what the President has promised will be a peaceful transfer of power

Jihan Abdalla
Jihan Abdalla
Washington

November 13, 2024

View from DC

The inside scoop from The National’s Washington bureau

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from DC