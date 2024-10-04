President Sheikh Mohamed has phone call with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan

President Sheikh Mohamed has discussed the latest developments in the Middle East during a phone call with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Much of the focus of the conversation was on the situation in Gaza and Lebanon, state news agency Wam reported on Friday evening.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Sullivan emphasised the need to pursue political solutions to the region’s crises to prevent a further escalation of conflicts.

The importance of continued urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza, Lebanon and Sudan was also highlighted.

Iran's recent attack on Israel and a potential retaliation has left the Middle East on a knife-edge.

The strategic relationship between the UAE and the US and ways to strengthen it across various sectors, particularly in development, was also discussed during the conversation.

The pair also reaffirmed their mutual commitment to enhancing co-operation in artificial intelligence.

Sheikh Mohamed met Mr Sullivan as part of his official US visit last month.

He also met President Joe Biden at the White House for the first meeting between sitting UAE and US presidents on American soil since the Emirates was founded in 1971.

