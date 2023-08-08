President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan

President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the President and Mr Sullivan discussed the close strategic ties between the UAE and the US, and expressed their shared interest in further strengthening these bonds.

The pair also discussed regional and international developments and stressed the importance of joint action to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Sullivan met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other officials in Jeddah last month for talks aimed at “advancing a common vision in the region”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, last month to discuss bilateral relations.

The US State Department said Mr Blinken and Sheikh Abdullah had discussed bilateral and regional issues, including a “shared commitment” to peace in Yemen.