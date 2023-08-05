President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with El Sisi in Egypt

President Sheikh Mohamed on Saturday held talks with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El Sisi on an official visit.

The two leaders reviewed efforts to boost long-standing ties during a meeting in the Egyptian city of El Alamein, state news agency Wam reported.

They explored ways to strengthen relations in a number of existing areas of co-operation, with a focus on the economy and investment.

Read More President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Cairo and holds talks with El Sisi

They also discussed regional and international developments and underlined the importance of joint Arab action to secure peace, stability and development in the region.

The two men declared their intention to enhance their partnership, in light of challenges facing the Middle East.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, chairman of the board of trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Special Affairs Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

President enjoys Egypt visit

بهذه الخصوصية تميز قادتنا..

بهذه العفوية نقترب منهم ونتعامل معهم..

بهذه البساطة وصلوا إلى القلوب وترسخت قيمهم بالقدوة الحسنة لدى شعبهم ومن يتعامل معهم..

هؤلاء قادتنا وأحبائنا #آل_نهيان

وهذا وطننا #محمد_بن_زايد

pic.twitter.com/jmmZyUgiM2 — فاطمه مبارك🇦🇪 (@omsalem70) August 5, 2023

Sheikh Mohamed has enjoyed a warm welcome in Egypt, in keeping with the friendship between the nations.

Video has been shared on social media of the UAE leader at ease with his surroundings during his visit.

The footage shows a smiling Sheikh Mohamed happily posing for selfies with crowds delighted to see him in person.

The genial scenes underline an alliance between the countries built up over decades.

In April, Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Cairo for talks with Mr El Sisi.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations in all fields and close cooperation between the two nations on regional issues, the Egyptian presidency said.

"The meeting included an exchange of views on the most pressing regional and international issues. Their discussion reflected mutual understanding on how to handle these issues," it said.

In February, the Egyptian President travelled to Abu Dhabi, where he was welcomed by Sheikh Mohamed.

Mr El Sisi was UAE on a working visit in which he led the Egyptian delegation at the World Government Summit in Dubai.