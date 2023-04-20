President Sheikh Mohamed exchanges Eid greetings with Egypt's El Sisi

President Sheikh Mohamed exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Thursday.

During the phone call, the two leaders also talked about the situation in Sudan and the efforts made by their countries to stop the escalation and push for dialogue.

The UAE has successfully concluded the mediation process it led in co-operation with Cairo to secure the safety of Egyptian soldiers in Sudan.

Read More President Sheikh Mohamed hosts iftar for Jordan's King Abdullah in Abu Dhabi

The troops are to be taken to the Egyptian embassy in Khartoum, Wam reported on Thursday.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry said Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces handed over 27 troops on Thursday morning.

UAE and Egypt expressed their appreciation to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its efforts in supporting the process.