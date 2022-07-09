President Sheikh Mohamed performs Eid Al Adha prayers

President Sheikh Mohamed performed Eid Al Adha prayer on Saturday morning alongside fellow worshipers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

During the sermon, preacher Abdulrahman Al Shamsi highlighted the religious significance of Eid Al Adha and the importance of taking pride in one's identity and heritage, while also keeping alive the values of compassion and coexistence.

He wished the UAE leadership and people good health, and further progress and continued stability to the UAE, reported state news agency Wam.

Following the prayers, Sheikh Mohamed exchanged greetings with worshipers.

He then visited Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan's tomb.

Ahead of Eid Al Adha, Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Muslims everywhere with a special message online.

Congratulations to my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, citizens and residents of the UAE, and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. May God continue to bless our nation and bring peace and harmony to the people of the world. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) July 8, 2022

The ruler asked that God bring them peace and harmony on this holy day.

In Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, performed Eid Al Adha prayers at Zabeel Grand Mosque.

Also performing prayers with Sheikh Mohamed on Saturday were: Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, chairman of the board of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, national security adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of the Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed, chairman of the board of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa, adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, deputy national security adviser, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, chairman of Crown Prince Court; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed; and, a number of sheikhs.

In Sharjah, Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sharjah Mosque.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah along with a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents.

After the prayers, Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad exchanged Eid greetings with the worshipers.

In Ajman, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Mosque.

Performing the prayer alongside him were Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents.

After the prayer, the Ajman Ruler exchanged Eid greetings with the worshipers.

In Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, offered the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in the emirate.

A number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, members of Muslim communities also offered prayers alongside the Umm Al Quwain Crown Prince.

After the prayer, Sheikh Rashid exchanged Eid greetings with Sheikhs, senior officials and worshippers.