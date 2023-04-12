President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Cairo on official visit

President Sheikh Mohamed has landed in Cairo for an official visit to the country, news agency Wam said on Wednesday.

The UAE leader was greeted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi

In February, Mr El Sisi visited Abu Dhabi during a working trip to the UAE. He led the Egyptian delegation at the World Government Summit in Dubai during his trip.

During a short break at Al Shati Palace, the leaders discussed bilateral ties, aspects of co-operation, and action and ways of furthering them.

In August, Sheikh Mohamed held talks with Mr El Sisi at El Alamein International Airport.

The two sides discussed bilateral co-operation and the many opportunities to grow the strategic partnership between the UAE and Egypt, especially in the economic and development fields.