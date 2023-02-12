President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes Egypt's President El Sisi to Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday welcomed Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to Abu Dhabi.

Mr El Sisi is in the UAE on a working visit and will lead the Egyptian delegation to this week's World Government Summit in Dubai.

He is one of many heads of state who are scheduled to attend the high-level event.

During a short break at Al Shatti Palace, the leaders discussed bilateral ties, aspects of co-operation and action and ways of furthering these.

Mr El Sisi offered his condolences to Sheikh Mohamed on the passing of Sheikha Maryam Al Falasi.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.