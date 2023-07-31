Senate confirms Martina Strong as next US ambassador to UAE

The US Senate has confirmed the appointment of diplomat Martina Strong as Washington's next ambassador to the UAE.

The confirmation fills a vacancy that had been left open since John Rakolta Jr's departure in January 2021. Ms Strong was nominated for the post two years after President Joe Biden was sworn into office.

She was confirmed by a voice vote before a planned Senate recess late last week.

Mr Biden's ambassadorial nominations have largely been held up by some Republican senators due to political issues.

The President's picks for Kuwait and Egypt are still awaiting confirmation.

Congratulations to Martina Strong who has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the Ambassador-Designate to the United Arab Emirates. We look forward to welcoming her to the UAE soon!#UnitedPartners 🇦🇪🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Corqhvlsam — US Mission to UAE (@USAinUAE) July 31, 2023

“With respect to the delays in Congress, obviously that was something we were very frustrated by. We were quite public with that,” said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

He added that the hold-up of ambassadorial nominations hurts US national security.

Ms Strong currently serves as the chargé d’affaires at the US embassy in Saudi Arabia. She has also held diplomatic posts in Iraq, Bulgaria and Poland.

She has won a number of State Department awards and speaks Arabic, Czech and Polish.