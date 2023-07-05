Blinken and Sheikh Abdullah discuss regional issues

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday spoke with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, to discuss bilateral relations.

Mr Blinken offered support for a UAE-UK-drafted “historic resolution” on tolerance, international peace and security that was adopted at the UN Security Council last month, state news agency Wam reported.

The resolution recognises for the first time that hate speech, intolerance and extremism can contribute to conflict.

Read More West Bank violence makes Israeli bid for Saudi relations tougher, says Blinken

The two diplomats also discussed the latest developments in the region, including recent events in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

The US State Department said Mr Blinken and Sheikh Abdullah had discussed bilateral and regional issues, including a “shared commitment” to peace in Yemen.

On Syria, Mr Blinken underscored the need for the UN Security Council to authorise UN cross-border assistance for a further 12 months and to ensure unhindered access during that period via all three border-crossing points currently in use.