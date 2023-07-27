White House's Jake Sullivan in Saudi Arabia for regional integration talks

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other officials in Jeddah on Thursday for talks aimed at “advancing a common vision in the region.”

The National Security Council confirmed Mr Sullivan’s travel, noting that talks centred on the Yemen peace process, as well as “initiatives to advance a common vision for a more peaceful, secure, prosperous, and stable Middle East region interconnected with the world.”

Saudi officials said the visit touched on “strategic relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields.”

The Biden administration has been working to upgrade relations with Saudi Arabia after a strain last year over oil production cuts and other issues.

The visit also comes as Washington pursues its goal of expanding the landmark Abraham Accords, including seeing Israel and Saudi Arabia normalise relations.

New York Times opinion columnist Thomas Friedman on Thursday wrote that the Biden administration is pursuing a regional grand bargain for a US-Saudi mutual security pact that would see Riyadh normalise relations with Israel in return for Israel granting concessions for Palestinians.

The Biden administration this week scolded Israel after the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed ahead with reforms to the Supreme Court that have led to weeks of bitter protests.

Brian Katulis, senior fellow and Vice President of the Washington based Middle East Institute, told The National that he believes the judicial overhaul is not helpful to any expansion of the Abraham Accords.

He recommended that the Biden administration should “raise the connection between these two issues” to the Israelis, and tell America's longtime ally that it is “missing an opportunity here".

An NSC official declined to say whether the talks in Riyadh discussed Israel's judicial overhaul.

The 2020 Abraham Accords led to the UAE and Bahrain starting formal relations with Israel. Morocco and Sudan followed suit.

The Biden administration is also facing domestic pressure as it moves to expand Saudi ties, which historically have ebbed and flowed in warmth.