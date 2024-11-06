Kamala Harris tells supporters not to despair as she gives concession speech at Howard University

<b>Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/06/us-election-results-2024-live-donald-trump-won/"><b>US election</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/06/how-kamala-harris-lost-to-donald-trump/" target="_blank">Vice President Kamala Harris</a> on Wednesday told supporters that she had lost the presidential race to Donald Trump, urged them to not despair and to keep fighting for what they believe in. Speaking at Howard University in Washington the day after the election, Ms Harris pledged to provide a peaceful transfer of power, something Mr Trump refused to do in 2020. “The outcome is not what we wanted, not what we fought for and not what we voted for, but hear me when I say the light of America’s promise will always burn bright,” Ms Harris said to lengthy applause. “As long as we never give up and as long as we never quit fighting.” For Ms <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/05/kamala-harris-philadelphia-election-rally/" target="_blank">Harris</a>, who graduated from Howard University, one of the oldest historical black universities in the US in 1986, the emotional concession speech brought her lofty campaign for the presidency <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/06/trump-2024-election-win/?arena_mid=xzAQNHq8BcpGsOEekRSe" target="_blank">to an official end</a>. “My heart is full of gratitude for the trust that you placed in me and full of love for our country and full of resolve,” she said, her voice slightly shaking. She was joined on stage by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, her running mate. The mood just before Ms Harris's concession speech, in contrast to her election watch party the night before, was solemn. The venue was packed with supporters, current and former Howard University students. Among those students was Kristal Knight, an alumna of Howard, who said that Ms Harris faced an uphill battle from the start of her campaign in July after she accepted President Joe Biden's campaign. “She was put in an almost impossible situation,” Ms Knight lamented while looking at the crowd trickling in to Howard University's campus. “That said, she gave this campaign everything she had, there's really nothing more she could have done.” Ms Knight pointed a finger of blame at the Democratic Party, who she said seemed to be operating on incorrect data and fruitless tactics, unlike the Trump campaign, which managed to expand its base. “The party needs to do some soul searching,” she said. “A lot of the polling that the party looked at and put out, it looks like it was wrong, and now we have to face the facts that we got this wrong.” Also in the melancholy crowd was first-year Howard University student and biology major Kobii Forney, who said he thought for certain that Ms Harris would defeat Mr Trump. “Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect Trump to congratulate him on his victory,” Ms Harris said, prompting the crowd to briefly jeer at the notion. “I also told him we would make sure it was a peaceful transition of power,” she added to cheers, a thinly veiled reference to the January 6, 2021 insurrection stirred up by Mr Trump. Although the speech softened the blow slightly to those who thought victory was incredibly close, lingering regret could be felt throughout the crowd. “It just doesn't feel good right now,” Mr Forney said. “She did so many rallies and really seemed to be attracting the energy.” Mr Forney, however, said that he believed the US political stage has not seen the last of Ms Harris. “Possibly she'll run again in 2028,” he said. “But for now, we're stuck with Trump for the next four years.” Whereas Tuesday night's election watch party had dancing, chanting and a live DJ, Wednesday's concession speech consisted of mainly softer music, hugs among heart-broken staff, and the accumulation of tears in the eye of supporters. The staging for the concession speech remained largely the same, taking place in front of Frederick Douglas memorial hall, named after the American abolitionist who is considered by many to be one of the most important figures in the African-American civil rights movement. Ms Harris's concession speech was well received by the partisan crowd at Howard University, a place the Vice President has often referred to as formative to shaping her world views and approaches to politics. While at Howard University, she took part on the debate team and was a member of the Kappa Alpha sorority, the first intercollegiate African-American Greek-letter sorority in the country. Towards the end of her speech, she urged the audience to continue seeking to make the world a better place. “Don't you listen to those who say something isn't possible because it has never been done before,” she said. “I know many people think we're entering a dark time, if that's the case, let's fill the skies with the light of a billion stars and the light of optimism, the light of truth and service.”