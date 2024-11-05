Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Reuters
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Reuters

News

US

Kamala Harris makes final appeal to voters during late-night election rally in Philadelphia

With its 19 electoral college votes, Pennsylvania has been at the centre of this year's presidential campaign

Willy Lowry
Willy Lowry
Philadelphia

November 05, 2024