Demonstrators wave the flags of Iran and Hezbollah during a rally in Tehran, after the assassination of the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah. AFP
News

US

US intensifies Hezbollah and Captagon sanctions as it hardens anti-Iran stance

Treasury Department announces designation of six people and four companies as possibility of long-term regional conflict looms

Ellie Sennett
Ellie Sennett
Washington

October 16, 2024