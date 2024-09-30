Patients at MedGlobal’s rehabilitation unit at Azzaz Psychiatric Hospital. Photo: MedGlobal
Patients at MedGlobal’s rehabilitation unit at Azzaz Psychiatric Hospital. Photo: MedGlobal

Doctors call for EU-Gulf taskforce to combat Captagon crisis

Drug use in Syria is driven by people coping with trauma, unemployment or pain from conflict-related injuries

Lemma Shehadi
September 30, 2024