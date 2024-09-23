US aims to bring attempted assassination charge against Trump suspect

The US will seek to charge the man accused of hiding out with a gun near former president <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a>'s Florida golf course with attempting to assassinate a major political candidate, a federal prosecutor said on Monday. The suspect, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/16/ryan-routh-trump-who/" target="_blank">Ryan Routh</a>, 58, was ordered to remain in jail without bond to await trial on two gun-related charges. Prosecutor Mark Dispoto said the government would ask a grand jury to bring more serious charges against Mr Routh, Reuters reported. It came as prosecutors detailed the evidence collected against him, including a letter he allegedly wrote months before the incident referencing an "assassination attempt" on the Republican presidential candidate. Mr Routh was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/16/trump-assassination-suspect-appears-in-florida-court/" target="_blank">charged with two firearms offences</a> after he was arrested allegedly fleeing Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach on September 15. Federal prosecutors <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/20/secret-service-report-trump-assassination/" target="_blank">say a Secret Service agent fired</a> at Mr Routh after spotting a rifle poking out of the tree line several holes ahead of Mr Trump. Mr Routh was spotted by a witness escaping in a car, they added. They said in Monday's filing that Mr Routh had dropped off a box at an unidentified person's home “several months” beforehand, containing ammunition, a metal pipe, building materials, phones “and various letters”. After learning of the apparent assassination bid, the witness apparently opened the box and discovered a letter addressed to “The World”. “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you,” it said. “I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job.” It was not clear if he was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/18/pressure-builds-on-us-secret-service-after-attempted-assassination-of-trump/" target="_blank">referring to a separate, earlier attempt</a> on the life of Mr Trump or the one at the golf course. Detectives believe Mr Routh may have been lying in wait for Mr Trump for nearly 12 hours at the Florida course, citing mobile phone data. He was arrested after police spotted him driving his car on a nearby road. The government says Mr Routh travelled to Florida a month before his arrest, began casing the golf course and drove by Mr Trump's seafront home. In online posts, AFP reported, Mr Routh said he had voted for Mr Trump in 2016 but the president had since become a disappointment. “Everyone across the globe from the youngest to the oldest knows that Trump is unfit to be anything, much less a US president,” said the letter, the front page of which appeared in a photograph included with the court papers. “US presidents must at bare minimum embody the moral fabric that is America, and be kind, caring and selfless and always stand for humanity. Trump fails to understand any of that.” Mr Routh is accused of possessing a gun with a scratched-out serial number and with possessing a gun illegally as a felon, although more serious charges may come.