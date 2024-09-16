Trump assassination suspect charged with federal gun crimes in Florida court

Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the US election

The suspect behind an apparent assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump was charged with federal gun crimes in a Florida court on Monday morning.

News organisations in the courtroom said Ryan Wesley Routh appeared in federal court in West Palm Beach shackled in a prison jumpsuit.

Mr Routh was formally charged with possessing a firearm despite being a convicted felon and with possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

The US Secret Service on Sunday spotted Mr Routh, who was carrying an AK-47-style rifle, in some bushes at a golf course where Mr Trump was playing a round. He was apprehended after a chase.

Mr Trump was unharmed in the incident and in a later post on social media he thanked the Secret Service and Florida law enforcement for keeping him safe.

“I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes – It was certainly an interesting day,” he wrote.

This is the second assassination attempt against Mr Trump in two months, after a gunman opened fire during a July campaign event in Pennsylvania, injuring the former president and killing a rallygoer.

“Thank God the president is OK,” President Joe Biden said on Monday morning.

The Secret Service, which provides security for US leaders and former presidents, has faced backlash and criticism over the two close calls this summer.

Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned after the first assassination attempt against Mr Trump.

“One thing I want to make clear: the Secret Service needs more help and Congress should respond to that need,” Mr Biden said.

NBC and CNN reported that acting Secret Service director Ronald Rowe will meet Mr Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida this afternoon.

An arraignment for Mr Routh is scheduled for September 30.

