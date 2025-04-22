Trump says he has no plans to fire Fed chairman Powell

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he did not intend to fire Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.

"I have no intention of firing him," Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday. But he added: "I would like to see him be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates."

In a social media post this week, Mr Trump called on the US central bank to issue “pre-emptive cuts” for the presumed weaker growth and higher inflation forecasts that economists generally believe to be a result of the trade war he started this year.

He also said costs were trending downwards, warning “there can be a slowing” of the economy unless Mr Powell – who the President called a "loser" – cuts interest rates.

Last week, Mr Trump said Mr Powell would leave "if I ask him to". "If I want him out, he’ll be out of there, real fast, believe me," he said.

Mr Powell, however, has said he would not leave his post if asked by the President. He has stood his ground so far, saying that the US central bank is independent and should not cave in to pressure from the White House.

The Fed is expected to keep interest rates steady at about 4.3 per cent when it meets next month, according to CME Group data.

