Keir Starmer to travel to US for talks with Joe Biden with Gaza on the agenda

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to the US for talks with President Joe Biden about continuing efforts to secure a hostage and ceasefire deal in the Israel-Gaza war.

Friday's visit, the second since Mr Starmer was elected to office in July, comes after the UK announced a partial ban on arms exports to Israel.

The decision, which was made public on Monday, affects 30 weapons export licences to Israel that UK authorities said might have been used to commit “serious violations” of international humanitarian law.

Reports suggest that the US had privately warned Britain against suspending export licences over concerns it could hamper efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the leaders will have "an in-depth discussion on a range of global issues of mutual interest".

Other topics due to be discussed include threats to commercial shipping in the Red Sea posed by Yemen's Houthi rebels, western support for Ukraine as it tries to repel Russia's invasion and shared concerns about the Indo-Pacific.

"They will also discuss opportunities to strengthen US-UK co-operation to secure supply chains and increase climate resilience," the White House said.

"President Biden will underscore the importance of continuing to strengthen the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom."

Mr Starmer last visited the White House two months ago for one-on-one talks with Biden when he was in Washington for the Nato summit.

Since then, Mr Biden has announced he will not be seeking a second term as president following concerns about his health.

His vice president Kamala Harris will instead be the Democratic Party's candidate for America's highest office.

In recent weeks, the Prime Minister has also travelled to Berlin and Paris, as he seeks to build trust with the leaders of the UK's close EU allies.

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cargoz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Premlal%20Pullisserry%20and%20Lijo%20Antony%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Greatest of All Time Starring: Vijay, Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan Director: Venkat Prabhu Rating: 2/5

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

A new relationship with the old country Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows: ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations. ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges. ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern. ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today’s date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given. IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty. DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative. Signed Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed

The biog Hobbies: Writing and running

Favourite sport: beach volleyball

Favourite holiday destinations: Turkey and Puerto Rico​