US says it rescued two Iranian mariners in trouble

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank">US</a> Central Command on Thursday said it had rescued two civilian Iranian mariners who were in crisis last week. "Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group rescued two civilian Iranian mariners in international waters," it reported about the incident on August 23. The two were found in the water when a US inflatable boat and helicopter took them in from the water. They were taken to the USS Theodore Roosevelt to receive medical care, as well as food and water. "Our Navy sailors and aircrew responded swiftly and professionally, showcasing their world-class training," Admiral Christopher Alexander, who is commander of Carrier Strike Group 9, said in the statement. Centcom released images of the rescue, including one Iranian who was escorted on to the US ship. The people were not identified by the US. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" target="_blank">Iran</a> has not publicly commented on the incident. The rescue comes at a time of rising <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/23/increased-us-military-in-middle-east-has-got-into-head-space-of-iran-pentagon-says/" target="_blank">tension between the US and Iran</a> over the last year as Washington defends Israel during its war in Gaza. The Pentagon has recently <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/02/pentagon-to-adjust-defensive-force-posture-in-middle-east/" target="_blank">sent several ships to the Middle East</a> to fend off an Iranian attack after the killing of Hamas political leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/31/ismail-haniyeh-who-hamas-leader/" target="_blank">Ismail Haniyeh</a> in Tehran. It is widely <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/31/ismail-haniyeh-hamas-israel/" target="_blank">believed that Israel was behind</a> the attack but it has not officially claimed it. US troops have also been trying to fend off threats by Iranian-backed proxy groups in the Middle East, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/22/iran-backed-armed-factions-in-iraq-reject-government-request-to-renew-truce-with-us-troops/" target="_blank">militant strikes on US troops in Iraq</a> and Syria, as well as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/20/houthi-leader-taunts-us-says-air-strikes-have-no-impact/" target="_blank">Houthi rebels in Yemen firing on ships</a> in the Red Sea. “Aiding distressed mariners is a mission that our strike group will always stand ready to support," Admiral Alexander said. "It is the right thing to do, and further demonstrates that the US Navy is a force ready when called upon."