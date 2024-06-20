Houthi leader says US and UK air strikes have no effect on Iran-backed group

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Abdul-Malik Al Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Houthi rebels, said on Thursday that US and British air strikes had no effect on the group, which has carried out regular attacks against ships in the Red Sea.

The Iran-backed Houthis have since November launched hundreds of drones and missiles at commercial vessels, disrupting trade. About 12 per cent of global seaborne trade passes through the Red Sea.

Al Houthi said in his speech that “this week, eight ships have been targeted with 26 missiles and drones" and that the group carried out 153 attacks.

He also dismissed US air strikes on Houthi command and control positions in Yemen.

The Rubymar cargo ship sinks off the coast of Yemen. AFP

Al Houthi also repeated claims the group attempted to damage or sink the US aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower. The Houthis said they hit the 100,000-tonne vessel, one of 11 “super carriers”, this month. The US has denied the claim.

The Houthis have sunk two civilian ships. The Rubymar was carrying fertiliser to Lebanon when it was attacked and the Tutor was carrying coal from Russia. The group claims to only target ships linked to Israel.

Several other vessels have been severely damaged in the Red Sea, including the now abandoned Ukrainian-owned Verbena. Four civilian sailors have been killed in the Houthi campaign.

Al Houthi referred to the attack on the Tutor in his speech.

He said the Houthis planted explosives on the stricken vessel after it was struck by a drone boat. Video of the incident showed large blasts on the ship.

The Houthis say they are acting in support of Hamas will not stop its campaign until Israel ends the Gaza war, which has killed more than 37,400 Palestinians.

Al Houthi also condemned what he called Israel's "brutal, barbaric, criminal aggression against the Palestinian people".

Shipping volumes in the Red Sea, and subsequently through the Suez Canal, have slumped by 90 per cent and in January the US and UK launched air strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen. An EU-led mission has also been launched to protect ships in the region, but has not involved air strikes.

Critics say the Houthis have committed rights abuses in areas they control. The group has seized about 30 per cent of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.