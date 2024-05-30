Trump found guilty in New York hush-money trial

Former US president Donald Trump on Thursday was found guilty in an unprecedented trial over a hush-money payment scheme.

Trump was found guilty by a New York jury for falsifying business records to cover up payments made to people claiming to have scandalous stories during the 2016 election.

The former president pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The 12-member jury heard testimony from more than 20 witnesses over the course of five weeks in a Manhattan court.

After beginning deliberations on Wednesday, jurors discussed evidence for about 11 hours.

Jurors had to decide beyond reasonable doubt whether Mr Trump directly or indirectly made fraudulent entries in company records with the intention of hiding another crime.

They also had to decide if Mr Trump falsified business records intentionally to conceal a crime to benefit his campaign, which is a breach of election law in New York.

Trump did not testify and at times apparently dozed off during the proceedings.

This is the first court trial for any US president, sitting or former.

Trump, who is running for office again, has called the trial “election interference”. He repeatedly breached a gag order, resulting in a fine and a threat of jail time by Judge Juan Merchan.

The presumed Republican nominee is facing federal and state charges in other cases over alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election results and mishandling classified documents after his presidency ended.

The New York case may be the only one to make it to trial before the November 5 presidential election.