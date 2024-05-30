How Trump and supporters reacted to his conviction in hush-money trial

After his conviction, Donald Trump and his supporters took to social media to decry the verdict.

“This was a disgrace – a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who is corrupt,” Trump wrote in screaming capitals on his Truth Social platform, referring to presiding Judge Juan Merchan.

“We will fight for our Constitution – this is long from over.”

Read More Trump used racial slur during filming of Apprentice, former producer says

Trump was convicted by a New York jury of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush-money payments made to people to squash scandalous stories during his 2016 presidential campaign,

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who was among a number of Trump-supporting politicians who travelled to New York to support the former president during the trial, called it a “shameful day in American history”.

Mr Johnson claimed that “the weaponisation of our justice system has been a hallmark of the Biden administration”.

The Justice Department is currently investigating US President Joe Biden's son.

My statement on President Trump trial verdict:



Today is a shameful day in American history. Democrats cheered as they convicted the leader of the opposing party on ridiculous charges, predicated on the testimony of a disbarred, convicted felon. This was a purely political… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) May 30, 2024

Other Republican politicians also weighed in.

“This is a dark day for America,” Senator Ted Cruz said on X.

“This entire trial has been a sham and it is nothing more than political persecution.”

He said the verdict was “legally baseless” and “should be overturned promptly on appeal”.

Senator Marco Rubio called the verdict "a complete travesty that makes a mockery of our system of justice”.

“A political show trial conducted by an openly pro-Biden judge whose daughter makes money off the case, a jury from the most liberal county in America, absurd and ridiculous charges and outrageous jury instructions that guaranteed guilty verdicts,” Mr Rubio said on X.

Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York – in pictures

Former US president and Republican candidate Donald Trump arrives to speak to the press after he was convicted in his criminal trial in New York. AFP

“Biden and the Trump-deranged left will stop at nothing to remain in power.”

Representative Lauren Boebert, who also travelled to New York during the trial, said the trial was “always about election interference and stopping President Trump from winning his rightful re-election”.

“The American people see through the Democrat games and know this is a sham verdict,” she said on X.

Trump's family also rallied around him, with his son Donald Trump Jr saying on X that Mr “Merchan was never an impartial Judge who cared about the rule of law”.

“He's a full-blown Democrat activist and Biden donor,” he claimed.

Another tweet by Mr Trump Jr that linked to a website asking for donations for his father's presidential campaign read: “Help us fight back against Biden's corrupt election interference plot. Stand with Trump to Make America Great Again.”

And Eric Trump tweeted that “May 30th, 2024, might be remembered as the day Donald J Trump won the 2024 presidential election”.