Hunter Biden indicted on new federal tax evasion charges

The US Department of Justice has filed new criminal charges against President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, accusing him of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes while spending millions of dollars on a lavish lifestyle.

Hunter Biden, 53, was hit with three felony and six misdemeanour tax offences, according to an indictment filed in federal court in California late on Thursday.

He faces up to 17 years in prison if convicted. The Justice Department said its investigation is ongoing.

“The defendant engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019,” the indictment read.

It added that he had instead spent huge sums “on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature” including over $70,000 on drug rehabilitation.

Hunter Biden's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said his client had repaid his taxes in full.

He accused US Special Counsel David Weiss, who is leading the probe into Hunter Biden, of reneging on a previous agreement and political bias.

“If Hunter’s last name was anything other than Biden, the charges in Delaware, and now California, would not have been brought,” Mr Lowell said.

It was not clear when Hunter Biden would appear in court.