Trump guilty: First US president convicted of a felony

Former US president Donald Trump on Thursday was found guilty in an unprecedented trial over a hush-money payment scheme, making him the first sitting or former US president to ever be convicted.

A New York jury said Trump was guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up payments made to people claiming to have scandalous stories during his 2016 electoral campaign.

"You were engaged in a difficult and stressful task," Judge Juan Merchan said to the jury after reading the verdict in a Manhattan court room.

"You gave this matter the attention it deserved."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who formally brought forward the charges after an investigation, posted on social media that "a jury found Donald J Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts".

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his legal team is expected to appeal against the verdict. His lawyers tried for an acquittal after the verdict but Mr Merchan denied the request.

The 12-member jury heard testimony from more than 20 witnesses over the course of five weeks in a Manhattan court.

After beginning deliberations on Wednesday, jurors discussed evidence for about 11 hours.

Trump did not testify and at times apparently dozed off during the proceedings. He also repeatedly breached a gag order, resulting in a fine and a threat of jail time by Mr Merchan.

This is the first court trial for any US president, sitting or former.

It brings uncharted territory for American history as the US justice system has never convicted or sentenced a former president who is also running for office again.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 11, just days before Trump is expected to be nominated at the Republican National Convention for the November 5 presidential election.

Falsifying business records can mean up to four years in prison.

Imprisonment is unlikely for first-time offenders, and New York prosecutors have not indicated if they will try to have him jailed.

It is also unclear if Mr Merchan will take up that line of sentencing.

A convicted felon can run for office, and Trump has called the trial “election interference”.

"I am a very innocent man," he told news reporters after the verdict.

Trump is also is facing federal and state charges in other cases over alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election results and mishandling classified documents after his presidency ended.

The New York case is seen to be the only one to make it to trial before the November presidential election.

The re-election campaign for President Joe Biden said in a statement: "We saw that no one is above the law."

"Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain," Biden-Harris 2024 campaign spokesman Michael Tyler said in a statement.

Both Trump and the Biden campaign have said that Americans will make the final choice this November.

"The real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people," Trump said.

His campaign already sent out a fund-raising call after the verdict.

Mr Tyler also said: "There is only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box."