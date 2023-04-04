Donald Trump to be arraigned in historic moment

Read more on the Trump case

Former US president Donald Trump will appear in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from his alleged involvement in a hush-money payment made to an adult film star in 2016.

Mr Trump, who was impeached twice by the House of Representatives but was never convicted in the Senate, will become the first former president to be charged.

He faces several other investigations, including one into his actions after the 2020 election.

Read More Trump's legal team considers trying to move criminal case over fair trial concern

His arraignment will see him answer to what are expected to be dozens of felony charges in a hearing in front of acting New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan.

Mr Trump, current front-runner to secure the Republican Party's nomination for the presidency in 2024, has denied any wrongdoing and called the case a political “witch hunt”.

He took to social media to complain that he would not face a fair trial in Manhattan, an overwhelmingly liberal borough of New York.

"The highly partisan judge and his family are well known Trump haters," he posted on Truth Social. He added that the case should be moved to Staten Island.

Former president Donald Trump posted on Truth Social hours before his arraignment in New York. Photo: Screengrab

Outside Trump Tower, where Mr Trump spent Monday night, throngs of journalists crowded the pavements early on Tuesday, and crowds of pro- and anti-Trump supporters came to watch the day's historic events unfold.

“I have been waiting for this moment for, like, over four years,” said Sarah O’Brien Rosenstein, who travelled from Pennsylvania before the hearing.

“I just want justice to be served. I just don’t think that Trump is our man at all. You know the whole world collapsed when he was around and I would like to see a more peaceful world.”

Full details of the charges have not yet been made public, but will be once he is arraigned at 2.15pm New York time.

Last week, a New York grand jury voted to indict Mr Trump for his alleged involvement in a $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Daniels claims she and Mr Trump had sexual relations and that she received the payment to stay quiet during the election.

The former president has denied the alleged affair or making a hush-money payment.

In 2018, his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, was sentenced to three years in prison on several charges, including a payment made to Daniels. Such payments, if not properly disclosed, are a breach of campaign finance rules.

Outside Trump Tower, Trump supporter Colton Keeng said he had flown up from Orlando, Florida, to support the former president.

He said he worried the proceedings were too political.

“I believe it’s to send a message that the current party that’s primarily in power can do basically whatever they want to the opposing party,” he told The National.

“It’s really just a heating-up game of chess and they’re just using every supporter of each political party as pawns.”

Jim Zirin, a former federal prosecutor whose most recent book A Plaintiff In Chief analyses Mr Trump’s legal history, called the indictment a “watershed” moment in American history.

He predicted that Mr Trump's legal peril will not be limited to this criminal case.

"I anticipate that this indictment will be followed by other indictments of crimes that you and I might deem to be more serious, but these are serious crimes as well," Mr Zirin told The National.

Donald Trump in New York ahead of arraignment - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Demonstrators for and against Donald Trump in New York. The former US president has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Reuters

Exactly how the day will unfold remains to be seen, but authorities have taken extraordinary security precautions ahead of the arraignment.

Police have set up barricades around Trump Tower and outside the Manhattan courthouse. The former president is expected to fly to Florida after the arraignment and deliver a speech from his home in Mar-a-Lago at 8.15pm EST.

“New York City is always ready,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “We know that this is a city where our NYPD and other law enforcement entities must be prepared at any given moment for anything to happen in this city.”

The former police captain added that there had been “no specific threats” to the city.

One New Yorker equated the historical importance of the day to the attacks of September 11, 2001.

“I want to be a witness to history because this is unprecedented,” said Jim, who asked to be identified only by his first name.

“On 9/11, you wanted to remember where you were. ... On this day, I wanted to know that I was here and I witnessed it.”