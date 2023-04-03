Trump to fly to New York for arraignment on criminal charges

Former US president Donald Trump was set to leave Florida on Monday ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges in Manhattan for his role in an alleged hush-money payment that was made to an adult film star in 2016.

Live video streams showed Mr Trump's private Boeing 757 waiting on the runway at Palm Beach International Airport as he prepared to fly to New York, his home city where he made his name and fortune as a real estate developer.

He posted a message on Truth Social saying he would depart at noon before heading to court on Tuesday.

“America was not supposed to be this way!” he wrote.

Mr Trump said he would fly to New York on Monday. Photo: Screengrab from Truth Social

Mr Trump is due to surrender to authorities on Tuesday morning in a historic first: No former or sitting American president has been criminally charged before.

Details will not be made public until his arraignment on Tuesday, but Mr Trump faces several charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offence, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury last week.

The investigation is focused on a $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels in 2016. A payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal is also thought to be part of the investigation.

Both say they had sexual encounters with a married Mr Trump years before he got into politics.

Mr Trump denies having sexual liaisons with either woman and has denied any wrongdoing involving payments, arguing that the case against him is politically motivated.

Throngs of journalists have descended on Manhattan, with news crews awaiting Mr Trump's arrival at Trump Tower and already jostling for position outside the courthouse.

Police have erected barricades at both locations and several streets will be closed off.