Trump arraignment latest: Former president en route to New York

<h2><strong>Trump to fly to New York for arraignment on criminal charges</strong></h2><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2023/4/3/74267144-0a55-42c8-a026-9915c7a177a6.jpg" />\n<figcaption>Donald Trump's private plane at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday. AP</figcaption></figure><div></div><div></div><div><em>Adla Massoud</em> reports from New York:</div><p>Former US president Donald Trump left Florida on Monday for his arraignment on criminal charges in Manhattan for his role in an alleged hush-money payment that was made to an adult film star in 2016.</p><p>Live video streams showed Mr Trump's private Boeing 757 waiting on the runway at Palm Beach International Airport as he prepared to fly to New York, his home city where he made his name and fortune as a real estate developer.</p><p>He posted a message on Truth Social saying he would depart at noon before heading to court on Tuesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/04/03/trump-to-fly-to-new-york-for-arraignment-on-criminal-charges/"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>