Trump arraignment latest: New York on alert as former president set to appear in court

<h2><strong>Security tight in New York as city braces for Trump hearing</strong> </h2><div><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2023/4/4/a65683c8-5cf5-4c5d-8cdc-3b1a61cbb1c9.jpg" />\n<figcaption>Law enforcement officers set up a barrier near the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. Reuters</figcaption></figure><div></div><p>Security has increased in downtown Manhattan as the city awaits Donald Trump's arraignment hearing this afternoon. </p><p>He is expected in court at 2.15pm local time. </p><p>Long queues formed outside of the courthouse on Monday, despite the court being closed, and security barriers have been erected.</p><p>New York City officials plan to close key streets in lower Manhattan as a security measure when Mr Trump is in court, Bloomberg reported.</p><div><p>Several streets surrounding the Manhattan courthouse and other adjacent streets may also experience intermittent closures. Vehicles could be prohibited from parking in the immediate area.</p><p><br /><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/04/02/new-york-braces-for-trump-indictment-on-tuesday/">Read more</a></p></div></div>