What's next after Donald Trump's indictment and when will he appear in court?

Former US president Donald Trump is expected to surrender to authorities in New York next week, in a case that could have far-reaching legal and political implications.

Aspects of the court process will appear familiar, but it is unprecedented for a former or sitting president to face criminal charges, so expect many surprises.

Joe Tacopina, a defence lawyer for Mr Trump, said it was difficult to tell how the process would unfold.

“There's no textbook to see how you arraign a former president of the United States in criminal court,” he said.

Don't expect Mr Trump in handcuffs, lawyer says

Although Mr Trump reportedly wants to be handcuffed during his court appearance, his lawyer said that was not going to happen.

Mr Tacopina said the former president would not be handcuffed because of a deal agreed between Mr Trump's legal team and New York prosecutors.

Will Trump's mugshot be taken?

When Mr Trump does arrive in court, to face charges after a grand jury's investigation into alleged hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels, it will be part of a similar process faced by other defendants.

While Mr Tacopina has said Mr Trump will not be handcuffed, the former president must still be processed like other criminal defendants.

This includes being booked, fingerprinted and having his mugshot taken.

Mr Tacopina did not say whether he expected the former president to face a “perp walk” — a frequent fixture of US criminal cases where a defendant is publicly escorted by police into a courthouse.

US politicians' run-in with the law — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Former Texas governor Rick Perry arrives at the Blackwell Thurman Criminal Justice Centre for booking, in Austin, Texas. AP

“I'm sure they'll try to get every ounce of publicity they can from this thing,” Mr Tacopina said, likely referencing Manhattan prosecutors.

“The president will not be put in handcuffs. As far as the mugshot's concerned, a perp walk, as I said I'm sure they'll try to make sure they get some joy out of this by parading him.”

Mr Trump will appear before Judge Juan Merchan — the assigned judge whom the former president recently attacked in a Truth Social post — and the charges will be read to him. CNN reported that Mr Trump faces more than 30 counts.

The former president would then enter a plea — which will almost certainly be “not guilty”. It also highly unlikely that bail would be set or that he would remain in custody while he awaits trial.

A heavy Secret Service detail

Unlike other defendants, and underscoring the unprecedented nature of the case, Mr Trump will be accompanied by his Secret Service detail.

All former US presidents receive Secret Service protection after they leave office.

Members of the media outside the Manhattan Criminal Court after former US president Donald Trump's indictment by a jury. Reuters

Mr Trump's Secret Service detail will also likely complicate the logistics of his surrender. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's request to have Mr Trump surrender on Friday was rebuffed because Secret Service agents needed time to prepare for his escort, multiple outlets reported.

The Secret Service will provide protection to Mr Trump throughout the court proceedings.

Mr Tacopina told ABC News he expects the blocks surrounding Manhattan Criminal Court to be closed off and that the courthouse would be shut down when the former president surrenders next week.