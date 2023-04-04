Trump arraignment latest: Former president in New York ahead of court appearance

<h2><strong>Trump arrives at Trump Tower </strong></h2><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2023/4/3/8c5dc405-13fe-4846-8187-9f1f7ecbb52d.jpg" />\n<figcaption>Former US president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower a day before he is due to face a New York judge. Reuters</figcaption></figure><div></div><div><em>Adla </em><em>Massoud </em>in New York <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/04/03/trump-to-fly-to-new-york-for-arraignment-on-criminal-charges/">reports</a>: </div><p>Former US president Donald Trump<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank"> </a>returned to his native New York on Monday for a court appearance over his role in an alleged hush-money payment that was made to an adult film star in 2016.</p><p>Mr Trump flew to New York on his private Boeing 757, also known as Trump Force One and emblazoned with his name, from Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.</p><div class="youtube-post"><iframe frameborder="0" src="//www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/GC07OZ1Aagk"></iframe></div><p>Mr Trump, a Republican seeking to regain the presidency in 2024, is the first former US president to face criminal charges. He is due to be arraigned on Tuesday in Manhattan.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/04/03/trump-to-fly-to-new-york-for-arraignment-on-criminal-charges/"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>