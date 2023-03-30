Grand jury votes to indict Trump in investigation into hush-money scheme, US media say

A New York grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on Thursday, US news organisations reported, in the first criminal charge against any sitting or former American president.

The New York Times quoted four sources with knowledge of the felony indictment under seal in the Manhattan District Court. CNN and other news organisations corroborated the Times report.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford, was paid $130,000 by Mr Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen in the time leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

A lawyer for Mr Trump said he had been informed, AP reported.

Former adult film actress Stormy Daniels and her former lawyer Michael Avenatti. AP

Mr Cohen testified that the payment was made to Ms Daniels to stop her from publicly speaking about a sexual encounter she said she had with Mr Trump in 2006. He has denied the claims.

The indictment in the Manhattan court is the first of several continuing inquiries into Mr Trump — from the 2020 election to the handling of classified documents — to result in a criminal charge.

He is facing federal and state investigations led by a special counsel appointed by US Attorney General Merrick Garland and a Georgia prosecutor.

It is not known when Attorney Alvin Bragg will announce the charges against Mr Trump.

If arrested, it is expected that Mr Trump will undergo the formal process of being fingerprinted and having a mugshot taken, Politico and Bloomberg News have reported.

His lawyer Joseph Tacopina said last week that Mr Trump would surrender to authorities and avoid a standoff. A warrant will be issued for his arrest should he try to avoid arrest.

New York City law enforcement and Secret Service prepared security measures after Mr Trump posted on social media, calling on his supporters to "protest" and "take our nation back" in response to an indictment.

It is not clear when a court appearance would occur.