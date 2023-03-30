Grand jury votes to indict Trump in investigation into hush-money scheme, US media say

Donald Trump will be the first former US president to face criminal charges

Police officers stand outside Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York City, on March 21, 2023. Reuters
New York
Mar 30, 2023
A New York grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on Thursday, US news organisations reported, in the first criminal charge against any sitting or former American president.

The New York Times quoted four sources with knowledge of the felony indictment under seal in the Manhattan District Court. CNN and other news organisations corroborated the Times report.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford, was paid $130,000 by Mr Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen in the time leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

A lawyer for Mr Trump said he had been informed, AP reported.

In this April 16, 2018 file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels, whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, and her attorney Michael Avenatti talk to reporters outside federal court in New York City. Daniels has used an online crowdfunding site to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in her legal case against President Donald Trump. But the unusual method of online fundraising for legal fees raises transparency questions about who is actually supporting her case. Daniels and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, have raised more than $490,000 on the website CrowdJustice.com. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

Former adult film actress Stormy Daniels and her former lawyer Michael Avenatti. AP

Mr Cohen testified that the payment was made to Ms Daniels to stop her from publicly speaking about a sexual encounter she said she had with Mr Trump in 2006. He has denied the claims.

The indictment in the Manhattan court is the first of several continuing inquiries into Mr Trump — from the 2020 election to the handling of classified documents — to result in a criminal charge.

He is facing federal and state investigations led by a special counsel appointed by US Attorney General Merrick Garland and a Georgia prosecutor.

It is not known when Attorney Alvin Bragg will announce the charges against Mr Trump.

If arrested, it is expected that Mr Trump will undergo the formal process of being fingerprinted and having a mugshot taken, Politico and Bloomberg News have reported.

His lawyer Joseph Tacopina said last week that Mr Trump would surrender to authorities and avoid a standoff. A warrant will be issued for his arrest should he try to avoid arrest.

New York City law enforcement and Secret Service prepared security measures after Mr Trump posted on social media, calling on his supporters to "protest" and "take our nation back" in response to an indictment.

It is not clear when a court appearance would occur.

Updated: March 30, 2023, 10:06 PM
