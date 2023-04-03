Who are the key players in Donald Trump's indictment?

Former US president Donald Trump is facing his most perilous legal challenge to date after he was indicted by a New York grand jury last week.

The investigation stems from alleged hush-money Mr Trump authorised to be handed to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The inquiry was led by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has since come under scrutiny by Trump loyalists in Congress.

The New York grand jury heard from witnesses in Mr Trump's orbit during a months-long investigation that eventually resulted in criminal charges.

Here, The National takes a look at the central figures to the indictment:

Donald Trump

Mr Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

“I did absolutely nothing wrong. I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I have wanted to have an affair with Stormy Daniels,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on March 9.

The former president has described the investigation as a political “witch hunt”.

Mr Trump was one of the Republican front-runners in 2016 when he allegedly authorised a $130,000 payment to Daniels so she would not disclose their affair.

In a pair of tweets on May 3, 2018, Mr Trump said “the agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair … despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair”.

Stormy Daniels

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, told CBS in 2018 that she and Mr Trump met at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006.

Daniels told 60 Minutes she had met the then-Apprentice host at his hotel suite, where they had a sexual encounter.

Mr Trump was 60 at the time. Daniels was 27.

She told 60 Minutes they met one more time at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles to discuss her possible appearance on the TV programme Celebrity Apprentice.

When it became clear that Mr Trump would win the Republican nomination in 2016, a lawyer for Daniels told The National Enquirer that she was willing to share her story with the public.

Before the 2016 election, Trump lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in a lump-sum payment.

In exchange, Daniels would sign a non-disclosure agreement in which she would not reveal her alleged sexual encounter with Mr Trump.

Daniels said she felt pressured to sign the NDA and sought to nullify it in 2018.

Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer, at the New York court on March 15. Reuters

Michael Cohen was Mr Trump's lawyer from 2006 to 2018 and was widely known as the former president's “fixer”.

In 2018, he was sentenced to three years in prison over what the presiding judge called a “smorgasbord” of fraudulent crimes, including hush-money payments to women claiming to have had affairs with Mr Trump.

He told CBS News that “being mug-shotted, fingerprinted, being referred to as a felon” were Mr Trump's biggest fears, and Mr Cohen said he expected “complete and total mayhem” around the arraignment.

Alvin Bragg

Alvin Bragg is Manhattan's District Attorney whose job is to prosecute all criminal cases in that borough of New York.

The Democrat was elected in 2022 after serving as a federal prosecutor, an assistant attorney general for the state of New York and a civil rights lawyer.

The district attorney is a key political figure, overseeing cases that often involve defendants with immense wealth, fame and influence.

Mr Bragg inherited the Trump case and convened a grand jury after successfully convicting Mr Trump’s family company for tax fraud.

Three Republicans in the House of Representatives wrote to the Manhattan District in recent weeks, accusing the court and Mr Bragg of a “politically motivated prosecution”.

The former president has called Mr Bragg, who is black, a "racist in reverse" and an "animal".

Judge Juan Merchan

Juan Merchan is the judge presiding in the case and a veteran of the New York court system, with more than 15 years on the bench.

He is no stranger to cases involving Mr Trump and his associates, having overseen the criminal tax fraud case against his company.

Mr Merchan also sentenced Allen Weisselberg, Mr Trump’s close aid and former chief financial officer of two Trump organisations, to prison.

He also oversaw a fraud case that involved former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

Members of the legal community have described the judge as “tough” but “compassionate”.

Joe Tacopina

Joe Tacopina is Mr Trump’s lawyer and the founder and managing partner of New York’s Tacopina, Seigel & DeOreo law firm.

Mr Tacopina began his career as a prosecutor in Brooklyn before crossing over to become a defence lawyer.

He was initially hired by the Trump team in January to defend him against a civil lawsuit brought by writer E Jean Carroll, who said Mr Trump raped her in the mid-1990s.

As for the current indictment, Mr Tacopina told Fox News: “I’ve never been more angry about a charge because today, the rule of law in the United States of America died. It’s dead.”

Although he said Mr Trump was “shocked” by the indictment, he said his client was “ready to fight”.

Karen McDougal

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal gained national attention when she alleged she had a sexual relationship with Mr Trump for at least 10 months. He has denied the relationship.

She told the details to American Media's National Enquirer, which reportedly paid her $150,000 in 2016 to “catch and kill” her story during Mr Trump's presidential campaign.

Clark Brewster

“No man is above the law,” Clark Brewster, Daniels's lawyer, said after Mr Trump's indictment.

The indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy. The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected. Now let truth and justice prevail. No one is above the law. #teamstormy — clark brewster (@cbrew1) March 30, 2023

The Oklahoman lawyer has served as Daniels' attorney after she cut ties with celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti, who was eventually disbarred for embezzlement and fraud.

Mr Brewster helped to co-ordinate Daniels' co-operation with investigators and prosecutors in New York.

Robert Costello

Robert Costello was one of the last people to testify before the grand jury, for his role as a legal adviser to Cohen. He was vocal about the credibility of Cohen as a witness in the hush-money payments.

“If they want to go after Donald Trump and they have solid evidence then so be it,” Mr Costello told MSNBC in March. “But Michael Cohen is far from solid evidence.”

Mr Costello is a New York lawyer who has represented Trump allies Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani.

David Pecker

Formerly the National Enquirer publisher as chief executive of American Media, David Pecker was reportedly one of the last people to testify before the grand jury.

The company shared that, under his leadership, there was a “catch and kill” tactic to buy the exclusive Daniels story and suppress it in the media.

He also reportedly had a part in connecting Cohen with Daniels, for the hush-money payment.

Allen Weisselberg

Allen Weisselberg is the Trump Organisation's former chief financial officer. He pleaded guilty for conspiring with the company as part of tax fraud over the course of 15 years.

He was responsible for managing the company's financial records, and may have had a role in covering up how the hush-money payment was given to Daniels by Cohen.

He is imprisoned over Trump Organisation conspiracy charges.