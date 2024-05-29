Jurors begin deliberating in Trump hush-money trial

The jury in Donald Trump's hush-money trial started deliberating on Wednesday, a milestone in the first criminal case against a former US president.

Judge Juan Merchan gave lengthy instructions on the law governing the case and what jurors can consider while reaching a verdict in closed-door deliberations. The six alternate jurors were ordered to stay on standby.

“As a juror, you are asked to make a very important decision about another member of the community,” he said.

After the jurors left the courtroom, Mr Merchan said Mr Trump and his lawyers were required to remain in the Manhattan courthouse in New York during deliberations.

The former president is facing 34 felony charges on falsifying business records, alongside his fixer Michael Cohen and with tabloid publications, to cover up payments to keep scandalous stories from becoming public during his 2016 campaign.

The alleged stories included an affair with adult film performer Stormy Daniels, who testified in the trial, and another affair with a former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Mr Trump has denied extramarital relationships with Daniels and McDougal. He has also pleaded not guilty to the charges.

If found guilty, falsifying business records could result in up to four years in prison, though such an outcome is unlikely.

This is the first court trial of any US president – sitting or former.

He did not testify, even after saying multiple times he wanted to.

Mr Trump is also facing legal challenges related to allegedly trying to subvert the 2020 election results, when he lost to Democrat Joe Biden, and mishandling classified documents after his presidency ended.

The New York case is most likely to be the only one to go to trial before the November 5 presidential election, in which it is presumed Mr Trump will face off with Mr Biden again.