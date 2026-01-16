Palestine Action activists deny airbase attack in anti-Israel protest

Five activists of the Palestine Action group have pleaded not ⁠guilty to ​breaking into a ​British military airbase and damaging two planes in ​protest against the UK government's support for Israel.

Muhammad Umer Khalid, 22, Lewis Chiaramello, 23, Amu Gib, 30, who was previously known as Amy Gardiner-Gibson, Jon Cink, 25, and Daniel Jeronymides-Norie, 36, appeared online before the Old Bailey court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

They are accused of ‌breaking into the Brize Norton Royal ‍Air Force ‍base in central England in ⁠June and spraying red paint over two Voyager aircraft used for re-fuelling and transport.

The government proscribed Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation after the incident, which has led to a campaign, both on the streets and in the courts, to challenge the ban.

The five pleaded not guilty ⁠to damaging property and ⁠entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the interests or safety of the UK.

No applications for bail were made, and Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb remanded all the defendants into custody.

People protest against the UK's ban of the Palestine Action group. AFP

A trial was previously set for January 18, 2027, at the Old Bailey and is expected to last up to eight weeks.

Videos posted at the time X by the Palestine Action network appeared to show activists on electric scooters racing across the tarmac towards military cargo planes at RAF Brize Norton, in Oxfordshire, southern England.

The group said it was acting in response to flights that departed daily from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus they claimed were helping Israel in its war in Gaza.

The home secretary at the time, Yvette Cooper, announced plans to proscribe Palestine Action on June 23, following the vandalism of two planes, which police said caused about £7 million of damage.

Mr Chiaramello, Mr Cink and Ms Gardiner-Gibson are among a group of Palestine Action activists who were on hunger strike in prison.

Supporters said the decision to end the protest was a response to the British government decision not to award Israeli arms company subsidiary Elbit Systems UK an upcoming £2bn contract to train 60,000 British troops each year.