Palestine Action to be designated as terrorist group by UK government

Palestine Action is to be proscribed as a terrorist group in the UK after its members damaged two military planes at an air base on June 20.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said in a statement on Monday afternoon that she will lay an order before Parliament next week which, if passed, will make membership and support for Palestine Action illegal.

Also on Monday, police clashed with protestors at a demonstration in support of Palestine Action in Trafalgar Square, central London.

Palestine Action has staged a series of demonstrations in recent months, including spraying the London offices of Allianz Insurance with red paint over its alleged links to Israeli defence company Elbit, and vandalising US President Donald Trump's Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire.

Protestors clash with police officers during a rally in support of pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action. AFP

But it was a stunt against cargo planes at RAF Brize Norton, in Oxfordshire, southern England, which Palestine Action claimed were used in assisting Israel in its war in Gaza, that has led to its designation as a terrorist group.

"The disgraceful attack on Brize Norton in the early hours of the morning on Friday 20 June is the latest in a long history of unacceptable criminal damage committed by Palestine Action,” said Ms Cooper in a written statement to Parliament.

"The UK's defence enterprise is vital to the nation's security and this government will not tolerate those that put that security at risk."

Palestine Action break into RAF Brize Norton. Photo: Palestine Action / X

Video posted on X by the Palestine Action network appears to show activists on electric scooters racing across the tarmac towards cargo planes at Brize Norton.

They can then be seen damaging the engine of a Voyager aircraft with repurposed fire extinguishers that sprayed red paint. They said they caused damage with crowbars. Paint was also sprayed on the runway. The activists claim to have escaped without detection.

If Parliament approves the order, Palestine Action will joins the 81 organisations have been proscribed under the Terrorism Act 2000, including Islamist groups such as Hamas, Al Qaeda, far-right groups such as National Action, Russian private military company the Wagner Group and Hizb ut-Tahrir.

But some within the governing Labour Party believe designating Palestine Action may be a step too far.

They include former shadow attorney general Shami Chakrabarti, who has said the actions of Palestine Action at Brize Norton are “not what most people would understand as terrorism”.

"It is one thing to be a threat to property, to be a nuisance, to be prosecuted, and in some cases even imprisoned for those criminal offences, but it's another thing altogether to proscribe a whole group, and that means anybody fairly vaguely associated with it, to ban them (as) terrorists,” said Ms Chakrabarti , a former director of human rights organisation Liberty.

"From what I can tell, this is a militant protest group that engages in direct action and that includes criminality, no question, but to elevate that to terrorism so anybody who attends a meeting, or who promotes the organisation, or is loosely affiliated with it, is branded a terrorist - that is a serious escalation I think."

Former justice secretary Lord Charlie Falconer said vandalising aircraft at RAF Brize Norton would not solely provide legal justification for proscribing the group.

“I am not aware of what Palestine Action has done beyond the painting of things on the planes in Brize Norton, they may have done other things I didn't know,” he said.

"But generally, that sort of demonstration wouldn't justify proscription so there must be something else that I don't know about."

