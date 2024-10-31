Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate against Barclays's purchase of Tesco Bank outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London. EPA
Business

Banking

Barclays has sold its shares in Israeli defence firm Elbit, Palestine Action says

UK-based activist group claims the responsibility for over 50 direct actions against Barclays’ branches

Alkesh Sharma
October 31, 2024

