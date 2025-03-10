Big Ben's Palestinian flag protest lasted 17 hours before a cherry picker was brought in to end the stunt. AP
Big Ben's Palestinian flag protest lasted 17 hours before a cherry picker was brought in to end the stunt. AP

News

UK

Protester appears in court after scaling Big Ben with Palestinian flag

Security review ordered after the 17-hour Palace of Westminster protest

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

March 10, 2025