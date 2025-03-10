Protester appears in court after scaling Big Ben with Palestinian flag

A man accused of causing a public nuisance by scaling Big Ben with a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank">Palestine</a> flag has appeared in court after a 17-hour protest on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/london/" target="_blank">London</a>'s most famous landmark. Prosecutors say Daniel Day, 29, climbed the Palace of Westminster's clock tower barefoot early on Saturday. A cherry picker was eventually brought in to end the protest, which had attracted shouts of "free Palestine" from a small group of supporters on the ground. Mr Day is charged with intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance and trespassing on a protected site. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, speaking only to confirm his identity. He did not enter a plea. Judge Annabel Pilling remanded Mr Day in custody until his next court appearance on March 17. Campaigners held another pro-Palestine protest on Monday, as insurance company Allianz had its offices sprayed with red paint. Activists from Palestine Action say the firm is linked to an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israeli</a> defence manufacturer, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/banking/2024/10/31/barclays-has-sold-its-shares-in-israeli-defence-firm-elbit-palestine-action-says/" target="_blank">Elbit Systems</a>. Protesters scaled the building in the City of London with a flag reading “Drop Elbit” in the latest of several stunts targeting Allianz. “By providing insurance, Allianz is directly enabling the production of Israeli weapons in Britain, which are ‘battle-tested’ on Palestinians," a Palestine Action representative said. “As all companies who work with Elbit should know by now, Palestine Action’s direct action campaign against them will not cease until their links with the Israeli weapons trade does." Allianz said it respected people's right to an opinion but "will not give in to threats and criminal behaviour that endanger the safety or security of our people, business and property". The company said it would be "taking independent legal action to address these threats”. The Speaker of Britain's House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, ordered a security review after the Palace of Westminster protest. He said he wanted to ensure "lessons are learnt", as he thanked those involved in "helping to ensure Saturday’s incident was resolved safely". Footage posted on social media showed a protester on a ledge telling negotiators he would come down “on his own terms”. Shouts of “free Palestine” and “you are a hero” could be heard from a small crowd behind a police cordon.