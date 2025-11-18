Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
Israel-Gaza warWeekendTN Magazine
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Cycling
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Cycling
Activists hold placards and wave Palestinian flags outside Woolwich Crown Court, London, where Palestine Action activists were standing trial this year. AFP
Activists hold placards and wave Palestinian flags outside Woolwich Crown Court, London, where Palestine Action activists were standing trial this year. AFP
Activists hold placards and wave Palestinian flags outside Woolwich Crown Court, London, where Palestine Action activists were standing trial this year. AFP
Activists hold placards and wave Palestinian flags outside Woolwich Crown Court, London, where Palestine Action activists were standing trial this year. AFP

News

UK

Palestine Action campaign launches week of UK protest

Demonstrations will take place ahead of High Court review of British government's ban of activist group

Lemma Shehadi
Lemma Shehadi

November 18, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Demonstrators opposing a ban of protest group Palestine Action are stepping up pressure with a week of demonstrations across the UK.

The plans centre on the display of signs reading “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action,” for which protesters could face arrest under UK terrorism laws.

The High Court will review a challenge to the proscription mounted by Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori next week, after a failed attempt by the UK government to block her appeal.

Palestine Action was designated a terrorist organisation by the UK in July after four of its activists broke into an RAF airbase and vandalised two military planes, causing an estimated £7 million ($9.2 million) of damage.

Support for alleged Palestine Action activists accused of breaking into Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems' site in Bristol. AFP
Support for alleged Palestine Action activists accused of breaking into Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems' site in Bristol. AFP

This followed a series of demonstrations known by the group as “direct action” at sites associated with Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems, which has manufacturing and administrative bases in the UK.

The proscription triggered a backlash from critics who say it is a misuse of the law. Almost 2,000 people have been arrested in mass demonstrations, during which they openly express support for the group in defiance of the ban and 170 have been charged.

Testing police response

Farmer and charity leader Oliver Baines says he will be among those holding signs in Truro, south-west England, on Tuesday.

He was compelled to join as he sees the ban as wrongly Palestinian solidarity with terrorism.

“Equating solidarity with Palestine and opposition to genocide with being a terrorist is a gross insult to all peace-loving people," he said.

Part of his and other campaigner's motivations is also to test the police response.

He said police had initially arrested eight people at a previous Palestine Action rally in July but then had a “change of policy” at subsequent demonstrations, with one officer describing protesters as “lovely and peaceful”.

“Devon and Cornwall Police pride themselves on their community policing, so a group of local residents sitting in silent vigil opposing genocide was always going to create a dilemma for them,” he said.

“Our argument was never with the police but with the UK government, with its shameful attack on our civil liberties and with its appalling record of complicity in the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the West Bank,” Mr Baines said.

Supporters of alleged Palestine Action activists accused of breaking into Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems' site in Bristol gather outside Woolwich Crown Court in London during their trial. AFP
Supporters of alleged Palestine Action activists accused of breaking into Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems' site in Bristol gather outside Woolwich Crown Court in London during their trial. AFP

Policing of the ban has been “inconsistent” across forces, said Defend Our Juries (DOJ), an organisation raising awareness of Palestine Action's activities.

London’s Metropolitan Police have spent hours arresting people at previous demonstrations outside parliament in Westminster. But in cities such as Truro and Derry in Northern Ireland, no arrests were made at similar events.

“Will local police forces choose Met commissioner Mark Rowley’s approach of arresting everyone, no matter the cost to community relations, the force’s reputation, overtime costs and officer burnout?” DOJ said.

Palestine Action has been designated a terrorist group by the UK. PA
Palestine Action has been designated a terrorist group by the UK. PA

“Or will they take the Devon and Cornwall Police approach and decide that the threat posed by peaceful cardboard sign-holders did not warrant arrests under terrorism legislation?"

Growing scepticism

The government also faces growing pressure from terrorism and legal experts to reverse the ban.

Last week, a three-year review of Britain’s terror laws found the “broad scope” of the definition of terrorism created “uncertainty and overreach in its application”.

“A definition that relies heavily on discretion risks inconsistency, perceptions of unfairness and the treatment of legitimate protest as terrorism,” said the report by the Independent Commission on UK Counter-terrorism Law.

It recommended narrowing the definition to acts “intended to coerce, compel, or subvert” and that the threshold for property damage “should apply only to conduct causing serious risk to life, national security or public safety”.

The High Court found Ms Ammori had legitimate grounds to argue that the ban was an infringement on her freedom of speech, when it granted her the right to challenge the proscription in August.

Scottish counter-terrorism officials concluded that Palestine Action “has not been close to meeting the statutory definition of terrorism” and former diplomat Craig Murray has also launched a legal challenge in Scotland's court against the ban.

The DOJ says the week of demonstrations aims to demonstrate that the right to protest and freedom of expression are under threat.

“The actions are intended to restore fundamental rights in relation to protest and freedom of expression in the UK ahead of and during the judicial review of the proscription of Palestine Action," it said.

Labour dispute

The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.


- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law 

More on Quran memorisation:
Our legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

The Indo-Pacific
The biog

Family: Parents and four sisters

Education: Bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing at American University of Sharjah

A self-confessed foodie, she enjoys trying out new cuisines, her current favourite is the poke superfood bowls

Likes reading: autobiographies and fiction

Favourite holiday destination: Italy

Posts information about challenges, events, runs in other emirates on the group's Instagram account @Anagowrunning

Has created a database of Emirati and GCC sportspeople on Instagram @abeermk, highlight: Athletes

Apart from training, also talks to women about nutrition, healthy lifestyle, diabetes, cholesterol, blood pressure

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogenChromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxideUltramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica contentOphiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on landOlivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

While you're here
Race card:

6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m.

7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m.

7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m.

8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m.

8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m.

9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m.

10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m.

Bob%20Marley%3A%20One%20Love
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Reinaldo%20Marcus%20Green%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EKingsley%20Ben-Adir%2C%20Lashana%20Lynch%2C%20James%20Norton%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A02%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah

She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters

Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks

Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

 

Company%20profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fasset%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2019%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mohammad%20Raafi%20Hossain%2C%20Daniel%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%242.45%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2086%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-series%20B%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Investcorp%2C%20Liberty%20City%20Ventures%2C%20Fatima%20Gobi%20Ventures%2C%20Primal%20Capital%2C%20Wealthwell%20Ventures%2C%20FHS%20Capital%2C%20VN2%20Capital%2C%20local%20family%20offices%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UAE currency
Our legal consultant

Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs

Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors

Transmission: two-speed

Power: 671hp

Torque: 1050Nm

Range: 450km

Price: Dh601,800

On sale: now

Whiile you're here
Results

2pm: Handicap Dh 90,000 1,800m; Winner: Majestic Thunder, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer).

2.30pm: Handicap Dh120,000 1,950m; Winner: Just A Penny, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson.

3pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,600m; Winner: Native Appeal, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Classic Conditions Dh300,000 1,400m; Winner: Thegreatcollection, Adrie de Vries, Doug Watson.

4pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,600m; Winner: Oktalgano, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

4.30pm: Conditions Dh250,000 1,400m; Winner: Madame Ellingtina, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar.

5pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,600m; Winner: Mystery Land, Fabrice Veron, Helal Al Alawi.

5.30pm: Handicap Dh85,000 1,000m; Winner: Shanaghai City, Jesus Rosales, Rashed Bouresly.

Specs

Engine: 51.5kW electric motor

Range: 400km

Power: 134bhp

Torque: 175Nm

Price: From Dh98,800

Available: Now

Our legal columnist

Name: Yousef Al Bahar

Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994

Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
While you're here
How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE

When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11
What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.
TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
New UK refugee system

 

  • A new “core protection” for refugees moving from permanent to a more basic, temporary protection
  • Shortened leave to remain - refugees will receive 30 months instead of five years
  • A longer path to settlement with no indefinite settled status until a refugee has spent 20 years in Britain
  • To encourage refugees to integrate the government will encourage them to out of the core protection route wherever possible.
  • Under core protection there will be no automatic right to family reunion
  • Refugees will have a reduced right to public funds
MATCH INFO

Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg
Bayern Munich v Real Madrid
When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)
Where: Allianz Arena, Munich
Live: BeIN Sports HD
Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Ferrari 12Cilindri specs

Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12

Power: 819hp

Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm

Price: From Dh1,700,000

Available: Now

On Women's Day
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week
The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5-litre%20twin-turbo%20V6%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E456hp%20at%205%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E691Nm%20at%203%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E14.6L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh349%2C545%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More election coverage
While you're here
Updated: November 18, 2025, 6:11 AM

Latest from The National

IPSO regulated
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
Olympics
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Cycling
Weekend
Living in the UAE
TN Magazine
Podcasts Newsletters Read E-Paper Print Subscriptions Video App
About UsContact UsWork With UsAdvertise With UsTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicySitemapArchiveRegistration FAQsRosalynn Carter Fellowship
IPSO regulated