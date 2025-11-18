Palestine Action campaign launches week of UK protest

Demonstrators opposing a ban of protest group Palestine Action are stepping up pressure with a week of demonstrations across the UK.

The plans centre on the display of signs reading “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action,” for which protesters could face arrest under UK terrorism laws.

The High Court will review a challenge to the proscription mounted by Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori next week, after a failed attempt by the UK government to block her appeal.

Palestine Action was designated a terrorist organisation by the UK in July after four of its activists broke into an RAF airbase and vandalised two military planes, causing an estimated £7 million ($9.2 million) of damage.

Support for alleged Palestine Action activists accused of breaking into Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems' site in Bristol. AFP

This followed a series of demonstrations known by the group as “direct action” at sites associated with Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems, which has manufacturing and administrative bases in the UK.

The proscription triggered a backlash from critics who say it is a misuse of the law. Almost 2,000 people have been arrested in mass demonstrations, during which they openly express support for the group in defiance of the ban and 170 have been charged.

Testing police response

Farmer and charity leader Oliver Baines says he will be among those holding signs in Truro, south-west England, on Tuesday.

He was compelled to join as he sees the ban as wrongly Palestinian solidarity with terrorism.

“Equating solidarity with Palestine and opposition to genocide with being a terrorist is a gross insult to all peace-loving people," he said.

Part of his and other campaigner's motivations is also to test the police response.

He said police had initially arrested eight people at a previous Palestine Action rally in July but then had a “change of policy” at subsequent demonstrations, with one officer describing protesters as “lovely and peaceful”.

“Devon and Cornwall Police pride themselves on their community policing, so a group of local residents sitting in silent vigil opposing genocide was always going to create a dilemma for them,” he said.

“Our argument was never with the police but with the UK government, with its shameful attack on our civil liberties and with its appalling record of complicity in the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the West Bank,” Mr Baines said.

Supporters of alleged Palestine Action activists accused of breaking into Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems' site in Bristol gather outside Woolwich Crown Court in London during their trial. AFP

Policing of the ban has been “inconsistent” across forces, said Defend Our Juries (DOJ), an organisation raising awareness of Palestine Action's activities.

London’s Metropolitan Police have spent hours arresting people at previous demonstrations outside parliament in Westminster. But in cities such as Truro and Derry in Northern Ireland, no arrests were made at similar events.

“Will local police forces choose Met commissioner Mark Rowley’s approach of arresting everyone, no matter the cost to community relations, the force’s reputation, overtime costs and officer burnout?” DOJ said.

Palestine Action has been designated a terrorist group by the UK. PA

“Or will they take the Devon and Cornwall Police approach and decide that the threat posed by peaceful cardboard sign-holders did not warrant arrests under terrorism legislation?"

Growing scepticism

The government also faces growing pressure from terrorism and legal experts to reverse the ban.

Last week, a three-year review of Britain’s terror laws found the “broad scope” of the definition of terrorism created “uncertainty and overreach in its application”.

“A definition that relies heavily on discretion risks inconsistency, perceptions of unfairness and the treatment of legitimate protest as terrorism,” said the report by the Independent Commission on UK Counter-terrorism Law.

It recommended narrowing the definition to acts “intended to coerce, compel, or subvert” and that the threshold for property damage “should apply only to conduct causing serious risk to life, national security or public safety”.

The High Court found Ms Ammori had legitimate grounds to argue that the ban was an infringement on her freedom of speech, when it granted her the right to challenge the proscription in August.

Scottish counter-terrorism officials concluded that Palestine Action “has not been close to meeting the statutory definition of terrorism” and former diplomat Craig Murray has also launched a legal challenge in Scotland's court against the ban.

The DOJ says the week of demonstrations aims to demonstrate that the right to protest and freedom of expression are under threat.

“The actions are intended to restore fundamental rights in relation to protest and freedom of expression in the UK ahead of and during the judicial review of the proscription of Palestine Action," it said.

